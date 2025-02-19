Victor Osimhen has been impressive during his loan stint at Galatasaray, and the club are considering signing him

However, the major obstacle to signing the Super Eagles star permanently is the finances involved in completing the deal

The Turkish champions have reportedly devised a desperate means to get the deal for the Super Eagles forward done

Galatasaray are not giving up on their pursuit of signing Victor Osimhen permanently after the Nigerian striker impressed during his season-long loan stint.

Osimhen moved to the Turkish champions on loan after his relationship with Napoli broke down as a result of not being able to secure a permanent move away from the club.

Victor Osimhen with Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek during an event in Istanbul. Photo by Cemal Yurttas.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has proven himself as one of the best strikers in the world in Turkey, and after 24 games, he has 24 goals contributions, including the match-winner against Rizespor.

His impressive performances made the Lions decide to sign him permanently, and they have begun making plans to raise his €75 million release clause ahead of the summer window.

His parent club, Napoli, are clear on their stance that they are only ready to deal if any club triggers his release clause and would not listen to offers below the fee.

Galatasaray devise means to sign Osimhen

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Galatasaray have turned to an unusual means to sign Victor Osimhen by planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

“Galatasaray wants a donation campaign to be launched for Victor Osimhen's transfer fee. This request will also be on the board of directors' meeting agenda in the coming weeks,” the publication reads.

“On the other hand, if the expected result comes out of the sponsorship talks with China's automotive giants, it is planned to buy Osimhen's transfer fee for 75 million Euros without the need for such a campaign.”

The Turkish champions have activated multiple partnership agreements since last year, all geared towards raising the funds to sign the Nigerian striker permanently.

The striker has remained tight-lipped over his future as he is focused on finishing the season strongly in Turkey before assessing his offers in the summer.

He turned down multiple offers in January, including from Europe and Saudi Arabia and committed to Galatasaray until the end of the season.

Premier League club Manchester United and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli made an attempt to sign him in January, offering to trigger his release clause with Napoli.

Since the window closed, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also reportedly joined the race, even though it will be difficult for the Italians because his release clause is not available to Serie A clubs.

Osimhen's future takes new twist

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's future took a new twist after two European clubs reportedly made a verbal offer to the former Lille forward ahead of the summer.

The Napoli-owned striker will also reportedly sign for a new agency, and this has made Galatasaray admit that their chances of signing him have decreased.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng