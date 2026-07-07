Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Egypt

Argentina laboured for a 3-2 victory over debutant Cape Verde while Egypt defeated Australia on penalties in the Round of 32

The match will pit Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah against each other in what could be their final World Cup games

Argentina and Egypt will face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026, 4 PM GMT.

Cape Verde made the defending champions work for their spot in the Round of 16, with the debutant dragging the match to extra time before losing 3-2.

Lionel Messi set for a crunch World Cup tie against Egypt. Photo by Pablo Morano.

Source: Getty Images

The Pharaohs of Egypt became the second surviving African nation in the tournament after beating Australia on penalties following an intense 120-minute battle.

Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah will come up against each other, meaning one of them will be eliminated and play his last World Cup match today.

Supercomputer predicts Argentina vs Egypt

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the World Cup Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Egypt.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations of the match, and La Albiceleste came out as overwhelming favourites with a 69.1% chance of winning.

Egypt are less likely to win at 12.3% than a draw happening at 18.5%, which would be both sides’ consecutive 120 minutes in the tournament.

Hossam Hassan’s side are the third African country Argentina will face at this year’s World Cup, having beaten Algeria 3-0 in the group stage and Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Both sides have met twice. Argentina won 6- 0 in the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam and 2-0 in Cairo in a friendly match in 2008.

What the managers said

Lionel Scaloni and Hossam Hassan have mutual respect for their opponents and singled out Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi as the best players in each squad.

“We are on alert just like we were before the match against Cabo Verde. Egypt is also a good rival. It’s a very good team. They have important players and a coach who has been working with them for a while now,” Scaloni told FIFA.

“They play good football and always make it difficult for their rivals. Salah is a great player; it will be a pleasure to face him. Our team knows how to face these great players, and we always work hard for it.”

Lionel Scaloni praises Mohamed Salah ahead of Argentina vs Egypt. Photo by Pablo Morano.

Source: Getty Images

Hassan, even though he acknowledges Messi, admits that his team must pay attention to every player as they cannot disrespect any opponents.

“Argentina has great players. Of course, they have the legendary Messi, but we do respect all their squad. This is football, and we cannot disrespect our opponent,” he said.

“I’ve been working with my players and preparing them regardless of the colour of the opponent’s shirt, or what name they have, and what ranking they have.”

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the World Cup winner before the commencement of the Round of 16 matches.

Argentina remains one of the favourites to win the competition and defend their title, with familiar foe France the only team with a better chance of winning.

Source: Legit.ng