Tosin Adarabioyo's brother, Fisayo, has been accused of failing to provide child support despite living lavishly

The 30-year-old ex-player is currently living with his brother Tosin Adarabioyo in a six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire

The Department of Work and Pensions has accepted claims of the former Crystal Palace player of not earning enough to contribute

Fisayo Adarabioyo's brother is currently under fire for not paying any child support for his two-year-old daughter.

The Nigeria-eligible star's brother, Fisayo Adarabioyo, met his ex-partner, Nadia Messaoud, on social media and they began dating in 2019.

They ended their relationship in December 2021, but shortly after, Messaoud discovered she was pregnant.

Fisayo Adarabioyo has been accused of neglecting his by ex-partner, Nadia Messaoud. Photo by: Mark Fletcher.

Adarabioyo living a lavish lifestyle

Nadia Messaoud has accused the former Ashton United player of living a lavishing lifestyle.

According to UK outlet TheSun, the 30-year-old player was seen carrying a £3,140 Bottega Veneta leather briefcase.

Messaoud said despite his millionaire’s lifestyle he has failed to pay any child support for his two-year-old daughter Anara.

She revealed that the brother of Chelsea’s star threatened to kill her when she discovered she was pregnant per Liverpoolecho. Messaoud said via Manchestereveningnews:

"I realised that I did want to go ahead with the pregnancy and I tried to meet up with him to have a conversation about it but that was unsuccessful," she said.

Adarabioyo lives in his brother’s house.

The former Warrington Town currently resides in his brother’s six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Cheshire.

He previously lived at Knutsford and was found guilty of harassment without violence and sentenced to 12 months of community service, including 100 hours of unpaid work.

The player, who never featured for Palace after joining in 2014 but went on to play for non-league clubs Ashton United and Altrincham Town, was also required to pay £640 in costs per Dailymail.

Deputy district judge Owen Jones stated that Adarabioyo's "behaviour was out of order" and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation to Nadia.

The judge also issued a 12-month restraining order, prohibiting Adarabioyo from contacting Nadia or approaching her home.

The court was told that the pair had been in a causal relationship since December 2021, but Adarabioyo had ended things by the time Nadia discovered she was six months pregnant.

Financial Hardship

Documents have revealed that Fisayo's brother, Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea, is the owner of the lavish mansion where Fisayo currently resides, raising questions about the validity of his financial claims.

According to Sportsinfo, the luxurious living situation has sparked suspicion, especially given Fisayo's apparent lack of financial contribution.

Despite the apparent wealth surrounding him, Fisayo has reportedly been granted a “nil rate” for child support, with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) seemingly accepting his claims that he does not earn enough to make any financial contributions per TheSun.

This has raised further concerns, with critics questioning how his stated financial situation aligns with the affluent lifestyle he leads, including living in a mansion owned by his high-profile sibling.

Will Adarabioyo represent Nigeria?

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen believes Tosin Adarabioyo has the potential to break into the national team if he chooses to represent Nigeria.

Adarabioyo is currently being closely monitored as a Nigeria-eligible player ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, England is on the brink of including the Chelsea defender in their senior squad.

