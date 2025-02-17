Media personality Radigad has continued to make allegations against former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Deeone

In a recent video, Radiogad claimed that the comedian was no longer a man and bragged about having enough evidence to prove that

He further mentioned the details he received from a reliable source regarding Deeone’s reported broken home and his father's alleged involvement with men

Media personality Destiny Ezeyim, also known as Radiogad, has made explosive new allegations against reality TV star Deeone.

In a recent video, Radiogad claimed to have enough evidence regarding Deeone's gay relationships.

Radiogad makes allegations against Deeone's male organ. Credit: @comediandeeone, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that the comedian is attempting to save enough money to leave the country and relocate abroad.

Radiogad went on to allege that Deeone is on the receiving end in his homosexual bedroom activities.

He also stated that Deeone has undergone surgery, and is allegedly possessing a female private part similar to renowned crossdresser Bobrisky. He claimed that he is afraid to fully come out like Bobrisky.

Additionally, Radiogad accused Deeone of attacking the online critic Verydarkman because he is romantically interested in him.

The media personality further claimed that a close friend of Deeone revealed that the comedian’s mother left her marriage due to his father’s involvement in homosexuality and his preference for sleeping with men.

Deeone slept with 10 men for BBNaija - Radiogad

The radio star cried out over the visual pieces of evidence he has against the comedian. He stated that Deeone slept with 10 men before he got the opportunity to enter Big Brother Naija's house.

Radiogad went on to taunt the BBNaija housemate for not making it in his career even after his appearance on the famed platform.

Watch the video below:

Radiogad’s allegations against Deeone trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sugardestiny_official said:

"Thank you for exposing him."

__freshforever__ wrote:

"Hahhahaahahhahahaha I swear this one sweet me to God."

babsttee wrote:

"Evidence na water😂😂😂😂 anywhere belle face man."

ajibeauty_glam_empire wrote:

"Thought as much because he don send VDM message before wey he no reply him."

stanley_ontop wrote:

" You say if Deeone Dey look VDM him Dey wet. Radio Gad I too like you, Ndi anambra get bad mouth. Let’s have it. This matter go long ooo, I love VAWULENCE."

blessingutuedor16 said:

"Where’s @comediandeeone come and defend yourself now evidence Dey."

supremetouch_pgl wrote:

"This one na everywhere belle face, him the enjoy say him the get engagement with all this cruise."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, had accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that went viral, the social media figure threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

