Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, has been linked with representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in recent weeks

The Fulham defender is eligible to represent both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the England national team

Interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, has provided a fresh update on the international future of the former Fulham star

Tosin Adarabioyo's name has been making waves in Nigerian football circles as speculation about him representing the Super Eagles continues to build momentum.

The Chelsea defender, eligible to represent both Nigeria and the Three Lions of England, has frequently hinted at the possibility of playing for the Super Eagles.

Tosin Adarabioyo during the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off match between Chelsea and Servette FC. Image: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

However, amid increasing calls for a definitive decision on his international future, a report courtesy of OwnGoalNigeria hinted that the former Manchester City defender had finally made his choice regarding Nigeria.

In response to the swirling rumours, the interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, has provided an update on the player’s international future.

Eguavoen speaks on Adarabioyo

In an interview with Premium Times, the 59-year-old detailed that he has yet to speak with the former Fulham star about an international allegiance switch.

“I haven’t spoken with Tosin, but he’s a good player."

He added that Adarabioyo is one of the players under consideration, stating,

“Every Nigerian playing worldwide has the right to play for Nigeria, including Tosin.”

The interim coach, however, concluded by noting that while Adarabioyo is being observed, it appears unlikely he will feature in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Libya.

Adarabioyo on the other hand has witnessed an upturn in form with Chelsea, has he has continued to rack up consistent playing time for the west London club, Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca.

Source: Legit.ng