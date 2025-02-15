Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, has reportedly been murdered

A self-acclaimed cleric named AbdulRahman Bello, was reportedly arrested for killing the student lured from Facebook and dismembering her body

The spokesperson of the Kwara state police command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi (SP), confirmed the incident in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kwara state police command has reportedly arrested a self-acclaimed cleric identified as AbdulRahman Bello.

The cleric was arrested for allegedly killing a student for ritual purposes.

Police take action as Islamic cleric allegedly kills final year student. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Who is the final-year student allegedly killed

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased identified as Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, was reportedly a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilọrin.

Cleric allegedly 'killed, dismembered' final-year student in Ilorin

She reportedly went missing on February 10, 2025, after attending a naming ceremony.

It was gathered that while eating during the event, she received a call and left the programme only to be declared missing thereafter.

The suspect, allegedly met her through Facebook, where he obtained her phone number through pretence and invited her over.

Worried by the development, her parents reported the case to the Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin.

According to a source, the police requested her phone number and used it to track her last call which was traced to the suspect at Offa Garage although his family house is in Isalekoto.

“The suspect was arrested, but initially denied knowledge of the lady’s whereabouts. However, when the police searched his house, he confessed that the lady came around but died from an asthma attack.

“His dismembered body hidden in a bowl along with the tools used to carry out the act was later found in his house.

“Other evidence found in the suspect’s house suggests this may not be his first time as a table in his room equipped with tools used to dismember bodies was also discovered,” the source added.

The suspect is said to be the son of a prominent cleric from Isalekoto who recently passed away.

Police react as cleric allegedly kills student

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Kwara state police command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi (SP), confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, February 15, and described it as ‘gruesome’.

The police PPRO confirmed that the command has commenced "discreet" investigation regarding the alleged murder.

“On 11/O2/2025 at about 18:00 hours, a case of missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father, Mr Ibrahim A. Lawal.

“Immediately, the police detectives swung into action, tracked her number and arrested a suspect. The case was transferred yesterday (Friday) to the SCID for discreet investigations.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progresses.”

Nasarawa man killed corps member

This came months after Timileyin Ajayi, a 32-year-old suspect in the murder case of Salome Adaidu, a corps member from Abuja, was remanded at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, the north-central state capital.

In a confessional video, Ajayi narrated that Adaidu was his girlfriend who was cheating on him, and he felt bad about it. He added that he complained to her and she denied it at first. However, after bringing out the evidence, she admitted to cheating on him and apologised.

Muslim cleric kills 14-year-old boy in Ibadan

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Muslim cleric allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy, identified simply as Malik Kareem, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, reportedly for ritualistic reasons.

In a move to make quick money, four boys visited a Muslim cleric in Ibadan and connived with him to use one of them for ritual purposes.

The Muslim cleric reportedly killed one of the boys for money ritual and dumped his lifeless body on the ground, headless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng