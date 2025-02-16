Calvin Bassey scored the winning goal in Fulham's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League encounter on Saturday night

The 25-year-old has sent a clear signal to the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with his performance defensive prowess

The Super Eagles player is currently fit and ready to play for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

Calvin Bassey scored the winning goal as Fulham secured a 2-1 victory, completing a league double over Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

Bassey's goal secured Fulham's move to 8th position in the 2024/25 English Premier League table.

The Cottagers have triumphed in all three Premier League home matches against Nottingham Forest, with a combined score of 9-1.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is in great form ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Bassey leads Fulham to victory

The 25-year-old recorded his first goal of the season, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash.

In the 62nd minute, Bassey arrived at the far post to head in a corner Raul Jimenez had nodded on, securing a well-deserved victory for Marco Silva’s side per Premier League.

According to Fulham FC, the Nigerian defender appeared in 24 matches, played 2,160 minutes, won 95 duels, and made 72 clearances.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva stated that his team deserved the three points from the encounter. He said SkySports:

"Well deserved three points. Great performance from us from the first minute to the last. We were by far the best team on the pitch.

"We controlled the game. The way we circulated the ball, the way we managed the ball, and the way we were always really well prepared to lose the ball."

Bassey shows defensive excellence

In addition to his goal, Bassey demonstrated strong defensive prowess throughout the match.

He was vital in thwarting Nottingham Forest's attack, winning aerial duels and making crucial interceptions as they pressed for a late equalizer per UK outlet DailyMail.

Major boost for Super Eagles

The former Ajax player has shown why he deserves to be called by Eric Chelle ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The former Rangers FC player continued to prove himself as a dependable defender in his club further stamping his place as a key player for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Bassey to lead Super Eagles' defence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has submitted a provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Calvin Bassey's key contributions to Fulham's defence have been vital to the team's success in the Premier League.

With the defender's determination, Eric Chelle is confident that the right-wing will be well-guarded against any opposition.

