Christantus Uche, who is delivering fine performances for Getafe has been reportedly called up by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

The newly appointed manager is set to release his provisional list for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria take on Rwanda on March 21 and then return to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to host Zimbabwe four days later

New Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to name his provisional squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria take a trip to Kigali for a must-win encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda on March 21, before returning to Uyo for a clash against Zimbabwe four days later.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifying series, managing just three points from four matches played so far.

Nigeria struggle in qualifiers

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin in Abidjan.

They occupy fifth position on the standings, with Rwanda, Benin and South Africa all on top with seven points each.

Nigeria need to win their game against Rwanda in order to reposition themselves in the qualifiers and Chelle is expected to name his provisional squad anytime soon.

Chrisantus Uche gets Super Eagles invitation?

Reports have it that Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche has been included in the squad as the new manager is desperate for victory.

The Franco-Malian tactician, whose main task is to secure the World Cup ticket has invited the Chelsea target for the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Uche has been impressive in Getafe's La Liga season, and his recent performances have earned him an international invitation.

Only recently, Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas moved the Nigerian star from the midfield to the attacking position after he netted his third goal of the season, FotMob reports.

If his invitation is confirmed when Eric Chelle's list is out, it would improve the 21-year-old chances of a transfer to Chelsea.

Soccernet noted that details on the squad announcement are awaited from the Nigerian Football Federation.

Okpara tips Nigeria for World Cup ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles defender Okpara has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to qualify.

According to him, Nigeria has better players than other teams in the World Cup qualifying group, saying Nigeria will pick up the ticket.

Aware of the challenge ahead, Chelle has assured fans that he is determined to guide the Super Eagles back on track.

