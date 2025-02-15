Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted his provisional list of players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Getafe forward Chrisantus Uche and Enyimba goalkeeper Enyimba goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena Ani will be handed their maiden call-up to the Super Eagles

Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo, Nathan Tella, and Leon Balogun to get recall following their performances at their respective club side

Eric Chelle has submitted a provisional list of players to the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 25, followed four days later by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Currently, the Super Eagles sit in fifth place in Group C, having earned just three points from their first four games.

Key call-ups and player returns

The Malian coach has called up four players while also extending debut invitations to two others.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, in-form Getafe forward Uche Chrisantus and Enyimba goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena Ani have both received invites to join the squad.

Chrisantus has been impressive this season, scoring three goals, providing two assists, and playing 24 matches, with an average rating of 6.62 for Getafe, per Fotomob.

Strong indications suggest that AFCON bronze medalist Leon Balogun has been recalled to the squad following his impressive performances at Rangers FC.

Southampton's Paul Onuachu has also been given a chance by coach Eric Chelle, while a Bundesliga title winner, Nathan Tella makes his return.

Nigeria’s crucial World Cup fixtures

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in a perilous position after failing to win their first four games recording three draws and a loss.

Nigeria are condemned to beat Rwanda when they meet in Kigali on March 21 before playing in Uyo four days later.

Ex-internationals are rallying their support behind the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

Super Eagles standing

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently in 5th place with 3 points, trailing Zimbabwe, who have 2 points.

Rwanda leads the Group C standings with 7 points, while Benin Republic and South Africa occupy 2nd and 3rd place, both with 7 points per FIFA.

Nigeria is determined to win their upcoming matches to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next FIFA World Cup alive.

Chelle’s selection for key matches

Legit.ng earlier reported the six key players that Eric Chelle must include in his squad to secure victory in the crucial upcoming match.

The newly appointed coach will be leading the Super Eagles of Nigeria in his first competitive encounter.

The results of these matches could significantly impact Chelle's future with Nigeria’s most followed sport.

