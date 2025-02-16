Micheal Owen took his time to dissect the impact of a Nigeria star during Leicester City's loss to Arsenal

Three players of Nigerian descent started the game including Ethan Nwaneri, Caleb Okoli and Wilfred Ndidi

Arsenal went on to win the encounter 2-0, but Ndidi had a glorious chance to put the home team ahead shortly before halftime

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has reacted to Leicester City's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Foxes were beaten by the visiting Gunners, who continue to mount pressure on league leaders Liverpool as they reduce the gap to four points.

It is more trouble for Leicester who are deep in relegation battle as they struggled at the King Power Stadium yet again.

Wilfred Ndidi missed a great chance in Leicester City's loss to Arsenal. Photo: MI News.

Three players of Nigerian descent started the game including Ethan Nwaneri, Caleb Okoli and Wilfred Ndidi who returned to action after two months on the sidelines due to injury.

Despite starting the encounter without some of their key players including Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal kept their title hopes alive.

It had ended the first half and the second half was cagey as well, but the Gunners struck in the 81st minute courtesy of a fine finish by substitute Mikel Merino, Leicester Mercury reports.

The 23-year-old sealed the victory with another striker just six minutes later to ensure Arsenal claim all three points.

However, Leicester had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock shortly before halftime, but Wilfred Ndidi failed to find the back of the net.

Declan Rice headed a left-wing cross clear, only for it to fall straight to Wilfred Ndidi on the end of the box.

The Nigerian fired but goalkeeper Raya did well to save the effort.

Owen believes the Nigerian midfielder should have done better to give his side the lead, with such a begging chance.

The former Manchester United star said via Premier League Productions:

"Good chance. Definitely, he should have done better. Gabriel actually gets drawn to the near post and leaves a huge gap. He (Ndidi) makes a late run."

The last time Ndidi contributed to a goal in the Premier League was in September's fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal short of attacking options

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukayo Saka’s absence is a significant blow to Mikel Arteta’s squad as the Gunners continue to chase Liverpool.

Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury last month, keeping him out for much of 2025.

Striker Kai Havertz recently underwent a hamstring surgery following Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

