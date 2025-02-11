With poor results in the World Cup qualifiers, RC Lens midfielder Basit Hamzat Ojediran wants a Super Eagles call-up

Eric Chelle is set to name his first roster as coach for the Super Eagles and players are pushing to make the cut

Ojediran shares a history with Chelle as both parties played for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1

After a dismal start to their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles find themselves in a precarious position.

With just three points from four games, Nigeria sit fifth in Group C, trailing leaders Rwanda and South Africa by four points after four rounds of matches.

RC Lens midfielder Basit Hamzat Ojediran is pushing for an invite to the Super Eagles ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by FEP

Source: Getty Images

The appointment of Eric Chelle as head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is seen as a strategic move to revive Nigeria's World Cup hopes.

The Super Eagles' quest to qualify for the World Cup has been made tougher as their next opponents Rwanda are presently topping the group with seven points, FIFA.com reports.

However, with tough fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on the horizon, the pressure is mounting for a complete squad overhaul.

The Malian tactician has been tasked to find new players that could provide much-needed energy and tactical versatility in the midfield as the Super Eagles fight for a chance to avoid missing back-to-back World Cups.

Ligue 1 midfielder wants Super Eagles call-up

RC Lens midfielder Basit Hamzat Ojediran has expressed his strong desire to represent Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, as they prepare for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

. The 21-year-old has featured prominently for the French Ligue 1 club since his move from Albanian side Debreceni VSC last summer.

Having already played for Nigeria at the U-17 level, Ojediran hopes to elevate his career by earning a call-up to Eric Chelle's squad.

"My dream has always been to play for the Super Eagles," Ojediran told Completesports.com.

"I have played for Nigeria at the U-17 level, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity at the highest level of the national team."

A familiar connection to Eric Chelle

Ojediran's journey at RC Lens coincidentally aligns with that of new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who played for the French club from 2008 to 2011.

A defensive midfielder with excellent tackling and passing abilities, Ojediran has made 11 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist for RC Lens this season.

Chelle is seeking to bolster the Super Eagles squad with new talents which has seen the 47-year-old embark on a European tour to try and convince a few new players to play for the national team.

Eric Chelle set to visit Spain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle will reportedly hand a Super Eagles invitation to a Nigerian striker playing in the Spanish La Liga after impressing in the first half of the season.

Chelle is going through the list of players he wants to call up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage matches in the March international break.

The Malian manager has reportedly submitted a 31-man shortlist to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), from which he will extract 23 names for the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng