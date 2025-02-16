The Super Eagles' dire situation in the World Cup qualifiers has seen the country scrambling to get the best players world over

Eric Chelle has been mandated to turn Nigeria’s fortunes around and he will need the help of some foreign-born stars

Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu have been identified as key targets for Nigeria

As Nigeria's Super Eagles prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March, newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle has a major opportunity to strengthen his squad.

One of his top priorities should be convincing Chelsea trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu to commit their international future to Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is scouting for new players for the national team and could approach three Chelsea stars. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

All three players have been standout performers for Chelsea since joining the London club, and their inclusion in the Super Eagles squad could be a game-changer.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria is fifth in Group C after a poor start in the World Cup qualifiers that has seen the team suffer one defeat and three draws from four games.

Coach Eric Chelle has been mandated to turn the Super Eagles fortunes around and getting some foreign-born players to commit to Nigeria is one of the strategies being deployed.

5 reasons the Super Eagles need Chelsea trio

1. Defensive stability with Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo, a towering and composed defender, has been a key presence in Chelsea’s backline.

His ability to read the game, make crucial tackles, and build from the back would add a new level of composure and leadership to the Super Eagles’ defence.

Pairing him with William Troost-Ekong or Calvin Bassey could give Nigeria a rock-solid backline in high-stakes matches.

2. Midfield creativity with Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka offers a unique blend of dribbling, passing, and vision that could help unlock stubborn defences.

His ability to link play between midfield and attack would significantly improve Nigeria’s transition play and goal-scoring opportunities, making him a crucial asset for Eric Chelle.

3. Physical dominance with Lesley Ugochukwu

Nigeria has traditionally been known for its powerful and physically dominant midfielders, and Lesley Ugochukwu fits that criteria perfectly.

His inclusion in the Super Eagles squad would bring balance to the midfield, allowing more attacking freedom for creative players like Alex Iwobi and Chukwuemeka.

4. Improved squad depth for World Cup qualifiers

Injuries and suspensions can affect key players, and Nigeria needs top-quality replacements.

Having Adarabioyo, Chukwuemeka, and Ugochukwu available would strengthen the Super Eagles squad’s depth, providing high-quality options for different tactical setups and ensuring consistency throughout the qualifiers.

5. Future superstars to lead Nigeria’s ‘golden generation’

The inclusion of these Chelsea stars would signal a new era for the Super Eagles.

With young talents like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze already part of the squad, adding Adarabioyo, Chukwuemeka, and Ugochukwu could create a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level for years to come.

Chelsea target named in Chelle’s squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to name his provisional squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria takes a trip to Kigali for a must-win encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda on March 21, before returning to Uyo for a clash against Zimbabwe four days later.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifying series, managing just three points from four matches played so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng