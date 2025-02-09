Eric Chelle has been urged to introduce new players to the Super Eagles squad to boost competition and improve performance

There are calls for more local players to be included in the national team to strengthen long-term prospects

Chelle is expected to name is final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

As the Super Eagles prepare to resume their quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle faces mounting expectations.

With Nigeria sitting fifth in Group C and trailing Rwanda and South Africa by four points, Chelle’s squad selection for the crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March is seen as pivotal.

The Super Eagles will resume their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March when they tackle Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are fifth in Group C in after earning three points from their opening four matches in the qualifiers.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin occupy the first three spots with seven points apiece while Lesotho are fourth with five points.

Fans are hopeful that Chelle’s approach will mark a turning point, with three key changes eagerly anticipated.

3 changes to expect in Chelle’s first Super Eagles squad

1. Fresh Faces in the Squad

Under former coach Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles largely relied on experienced players, even when some were out of form.

Fans believe Chelle must inject new talent to increase competition within the team and ensure that only committed, in-form players get selected.

2. Inclusion of home-based players

With the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) showing significant improvement in organization and technical quality, there’s growing demand for more home-based players to be included in the national team.

This approach could strengthen the Super Eagles in the long run, providing exposure for local talents and increasing their chances of securing moves to top leagues abroad.

3. Dropping out-of-form players

One of the most criticised aspects of past Super Eagles squads was the inclusion of players struggling at their clubs. Chelle is expected to break this trend by selecting players solely based on current form and their fit within his tactical system.

Nigerian fans hope this merit-based approach will inject a sense of urgency and hunger into the team, improving their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Journalists drum support for Chelle

UK-based Nigerian sports journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng expressed confidence in Chelle’s ability to turn the Super Eagles fortunes around.

“Eric Chelle has a reputation for tactical brilliance and fostering team unity. If he selects the right players, I believe he can lead Nigeria to a remarkable comeback.”

Another journalist based in Lagos Nigeria, Toritseju Williams told Legit.ng that Nigerians must trust Chelle for the Malian to deliver.

“Nigerians must trust Chelle to make bold decisions. We need a solid squad built on merit and current form. I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion.”

As the March qualifiers approach, the spotlight remains on Chelle to deliver a squad that embodies the fighting spirit Nigerians are yearning for.

Rwanda faces crises ahead of qualifier

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda are facing uncertainty in the coaching position ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

With just over a month before hosting the Super Eagles at the Amahoro National Stadium, Rwanda are yet to appoint a new coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng