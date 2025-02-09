Boost for Nigeria As Rwanda Faces Uncertainty Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Rwanda vs Nigeria is begging to live up to its pre-match razzmatazz as both teams are desperate for all three points

The Amavubi lead the pack in the World Cup qualifying series, with Nigeria's chances hanging in the balance

With barely one month before the massive showdown in Kigali, the Super Eagles have been handed a massive boost

Rwanda are facing uncertainty in the coaching position ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Following victories over Lesotho and South Africa and a draw against Zimbabwe, the Amavubi are top with 7 points courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Also on 7 points are Benin and South Africa, while Lesotho are fourth with 5 points. Nigeria remain fifth with 3 points from the four matches played so far.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Cheetahs of Benin.

Rwanda faces uncertainty in coaching position

With just over a month before hosting the Super Eagles at the Amahoro National Stadium, Rwanda are yet to appoint a new coach.

It was gathered via KTPress that the Rwanda Football Association, FERWAFA, opted against renewing coach Torsten Spittler when it expired in November 2024.

The German tactician, who stayed until December, had hoped that his deal would be extended.

Further reports have it that key players in the Rwanda squad pleaded with the federation to hold on to the coach.

Spittler was in charge of 15 matches and recorded seven victories, including beating South Africa 2-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

He was also in the dugout when his Amavubi side recorded a famous 3-2 win over the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpavio International Stadium in Uyo in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Under his watch, Rwanda drew four and lost four matches as well.

Coaches don't last with Rwanda

Rwanda have had 24 successive coaches since 1998, with eight of them working on a temporary basis.

Blueprint reports that only two out of 16 managers, served beyond two years, while most lasted less than two years in the role.

Rwanda welcome Nigeria on March 21 before hosting Lesotho four days later.

Victory over the Super Eagles will improve their chances of picking an automatic ticket to the global showpiece.

Ahmed Musa set for Super Eagles return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is poised to return to the national team set-up.

Musa, Nigeria's most capped player, last made an international appearance during a friendly against Guinea in January 2024.

He has been in sensational form for NPFL side Kano Pillars this season.

