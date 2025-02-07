Super Eagles players will reportedly fly directly to Kigali ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda,

The players will jet out from their respective clubs to ensure minimal travel fatigue ahead of the crucial game

Nigeria will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on March 21, aiming for their first win in the qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to fly directly to Kigali, Rwanda, from their respective clubs ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The decision comes as part of a strategic move to ensure the players arrive in peak condition for the must-win match for the West African giants.

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda in a matchday five encounter scheduled for Friday, March 21, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

In preparation for the game, the Nigeria Football Federation will set up the team’s camp in Rwanda on Sunday, March 16, eliminating unnecessary travel hassles and allowing the players to adapt quickly to the local conditions, Daily Post reports.

This approach follows a similar strategy employed during their last away fixture against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the players flew directly to Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Nigeria’s struggles in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles have had a challenging start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, failing to secure a win in their first four matches, FIFA.com reports.

With three draws and one defeat, Nigeria sits in a precarious position in the qualifiers, making the upcoming fixture against Rwanda a must-win encounter.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical team are keen on securing maximum points in Kigali before turning their attention to their next fixture against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Just four days after facing Rwanda, Nigeria will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, adding further importance to their preparation and travel arrangements.

Advantages of flying directly to Rwanda

Flying directly to Rwanda offers several advantages to the Super Eagles, including minimising fatigue as long-haul layovers and connecting flights can take a toll on players. A direct flight ensures they arrive well-rested and ready for intense training sessions.

Arriving in Kigali ahead of schedule also allows the Super Eagles players to adapt to the weather, pitch conditions, and altitude.

With no travel distractions, the Nigeria squad can concentrate fully on tactics, team cohesion, and match readiness for the important World Cup qualifier.

With their World Cup qualification hopes on the line, the Super Eagles are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Chelsea stars named in Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle will begin his reign as the new Super Eagles head coach during the 2025 March international break and has submitted his preliminary squad.

The manager has submitted a preliminary list of 31 players to the Nigerian Football Federation, and it will subsequently be cut down to 23.

Further reports claim that Chelsea-owned players Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka are on the list, but an NFF official has denied it.

