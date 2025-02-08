Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has begun preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month

Nigeria faces must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe as they aim to get their qualifying campaign on track

Chelle has visited some Super Eagles stars in England and France as he gets familiar with some of the top players

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made trips to England and France to visit some top Super Eagles stars ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will face the Wasps of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali and the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on March 21 and 25 respectively.

Moses Simon in action for Nantes against Brest with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle in attendance. Photo by Damien Meyer/AFP.

Chelle’s main responsibility was qualifying the country for the World Cup and it begins with the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe which are must-win.

Nigeria drew their first leg game against Zimbabwe, as well as against South Africa and Lesotho and lost to Benin Republic in the first four games of Group C of the qualifying series.

The three-time African champions, who missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, sit fifth in the group with three points from the opening four games.

Chelle visits Super Eagles stars

As seen in a social media post by the Super Eagles on Instagram, Eric Chelle has made trips to France and England to visit some top national team stars ahead of the international break.

The Malian head coach was in the company of first assistant Hedi Taboubi as he visited Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in England and Nantes attacker Moses Simon in France.

Ndidi returned from injury for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City last night during their controversial 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Score Nigeria noted that he was in attendance during Nantes' 2-0 home loss to Brest, where Simon started and featured for 68 minutes.

All three players are expected to feature in the squad for the games. Rumours are ongoing that the former RC Lens defender has submitted a 31-man shortlist to the Nigerian Football Federation, and he is expected to reduce it to 23 for the matches.

Iwobi will be key for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng analysed why Iwobi will be a key player for Chelle as the former Mali international defender prepares to begin his time as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The versatile Fulham midfielder is expected to play a key role as the connector between midfield and attack in Chelle’s preferred 4-3-1-2 formation.

