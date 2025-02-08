The Super Eagles squad list for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures is generating significant conversation

Coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a provisional 31-player list for the fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

A report detailing that the Franco-Malian tactician is set to make bold changes to the regular Super Eagles squad has surfaced

The inaugural Super Eagles squad list has quickly become a hot topic in Nigeria's footballing community following reports of coach Eric Chelle's inclusion of two Chelsea stars.

The Franco-Malian tactician, who has been carefully crafting his first team list for the Super Eagles, was earlier reported to have included Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu in a provisional squad.

While there have been some doubts about the accuracy of these reports, one thing seems certain: the new Super Eagles coach is poised to shake up the squad.

A recent report suggests that the 47-year-old manager plans to make significant changes, including giving call-ups to a number of new players.

Coach Chelle set to shake up Super Eagles squad

According to a report from media outlet Score Nigeria, the 47-year-old tactician may be planning to hand maiden call-ups to LOSC Lille star Chuba Akpom and Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche.

The report also suggests that the new Super Eagles boss is considering a call-up for in-form Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella.

In a key part of the report, Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, acknowledged that in his communication with the newly appointed manager, Coach Chelle emphasized his focus on calling up players who are in form, rather than relying on the traditional names fans have become accustomed to in recent years.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to release Coach Chelle's squad list in the coming weeks, with the Super Eagles aiming to secure crucial victories in their FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Nigerian team, who missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, currently sit fifth in their Group C standings, with no wins from their opening four fixtures, according to data from Fotmob.

Whether this reported approach by Coach Chelle marks the beginning of an upward trajectory for the Nigerian team's World Cup qualification hopes remains to be seen.

Iwobi makes bold AFCON prediction

Legit.ng in another report detailed Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, made a bold prediction about the Nigerian team at the 2025 AFCON.

The Fulham star detailed the Nigerian team are aiming to clinch the ultimate prize at the tournament slated for Morocco.

