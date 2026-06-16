Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their first-ever FIFA World Cup match

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a remarkable performance to frustrate the European champions in Atlanta

Nigeria remain the only African nation to defeat Spain at the FIFA World Cup, thanks to their famous 3-2 victory in 1998

Nigeria's remarkable FIFA World Cup achievement remains untouched after Cape Verde produced one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 tournament by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta.

The African debutants frustrated the reigning European champions for 90 minutes and left the stadium celebrating a result that few had predicted before kick-off.

Spain's players were left dejected after playing a goalless draw against Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

While Cape Verde earned global admiration for their resilience, the outcome also ensured that Nigeria remain the only African nation to defeat Spain at the FIFA World Cup.

It is a record the Super Eagles have held for 28 years and one that continues to stand despite several African teams facing the Spanish giants on football's biggest stage.

Cape Verde deliver World Cup shock

Making their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde arrived in the United States as one of the tournament's biggest underdogs.

With a population of just over 550,000, they are among the smallest nations ever to qualify for the competition.

40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha kept Spain at bay with numerous fine saves during the FIFA World Cup match. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Many expected Spain, ranked second in the world and among the favourites to lift the trophy, to secure a comfortable victory. Instead, Cape Verde produced a disciplined and fearless display, BBC Football reports.

The star of the evening was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who turned back the years with a string of outstanding saves. Time and again, he denied Spain's attacking stars and kept his side firmly in the contest.

Spain came closest to scoring in the first half when Ferran Torres struck the crossbar from close range. Later, Mikel Oyarzabal was denied by a heroic block from defender Roberto Lopes as Cape Verde's resistance continued.

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal made his first appearance in almost two months after recovering from injury, but even his introduction failed to unlock the stubborn Cape Verde defence.

As the final whistle sounded, the African newcomers celebrated a result that will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in their football history.

Super Eagles still hold unique record

While Cape Verde's draw was historic, it was not enough to erase Nigeria's special place in World Cup history.

According to Livescore, the Super Eagles remain the only African team to defeat Spain at the tournament.

That famous victory came on June 13, 1998, during the World Cup in France. Nigeria faced a Spanish side packed with world-class talent and twice found themselves behind during a thrilling Group D encounter.

Spain took the lead through Fernando Hierro before Mutiu Adepoju restored parity for Nigeria.

Raúl put Spain ahead once again, but the Super Eagles refused to surrender.

A dramatic own goal from goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta levelled the contest before Sunday Oliseh unleashed a stunning long-range strike to complete a famous 3-2 comeback victory.

The result remains one of the greatest wins in Nigerian football history and one of the most memorable upsets the World Cup has ever witnessed.

Nearly three decades after the Super Eagles stunned Spain in France, they remain the only African side to conquer La Roja at the FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verde join Africa's list of giant-killers

Although they fell short of matching Nigeria's achievement, Cape Verde have already written their own chapter in African football folklore.

Holding Spain to a draw on the biggest stage is an extraordinary accomplishment for a nation making its World Cup debut.

Their performance also reinforces the growing competitiveness of African football, with teams from the continent continuing to challenge traditional powerhouses at major tournaments.

For Spain, the draw raises questions ahead of their remaining Group H fixtures as they search for a stronger attacking display.

CAF sends message to Cape Verde

In another development, Legit.ng reported that CAF sent a message to Cape Verde after they held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup debut at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.

The third smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup went into the tournament with the odds stacked against them but they came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng