Former Mouloudia SC d'Oran coach, Eric Chelle, was recently appointed manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Franco-Malian tactician is saddled with the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A report detailing the 47-year-old manager's plans to employ special tactics to fix the problems of the Super Eagles has surfaced

Eric Chelle is working tirelessly to restore the Nigerian football team to the elite status it once held in recent years.

As the first African non-Nigerian to be entrusted with managing the Super Eagles, the Franco-Malian tactician faces the monumental task of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players of the Super Eagles pose for a photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualification clash against Benin Republic. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Despite enduring a wave of criticism, the 47-year-old remains focused on one goal: returning Nigeria to its rightful place among the world’s top football teams.

In the course of his efforts, Chelle, the former Mouloudia Club d'Oran manager, has identified a critical issue within the team—the defence.

To address this persistent defensive vulnerability, the experienced coach is set to implement a special strategy aimed at resolving the problem and solidifying the Super Eagles' backline.

Chelle to fix Super Eagles problems with special strategy

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the Franco-Malian tactician is considering switching tactics to the 3-4-3 formation to get the best out of the current crop of players in the Nigerian team.

The report details that Coach Chelle, despite being a staunch advocate of the 4-4-2 diamond approach, is willing to compromise on his preferred formation to ensure the Super Eagles claw their way into contention for qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The report also mentions that the new Super Eagles manager aims to focus on the ball-playing ability and aerial prowess of his defence line, among other things, and a change of personnel in defence is not off the cards.

According to data from Fotmob, the Super Eagles have so far failed to record a victory in any of their four FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian team currently sits fifth in its Group C standings with three draws and one defeat from its four appearances.

Coach Chelle will kick off his reign as manager with an away fixture against Rwanda on March 19.

Troost-Ekong speaks on AFCON draw

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has spoken about the AFCON 2025 draw handed to the Nigerian team.

The Al Kholood defender mentioned that the draw appears quite challenging, but the Super Eagles are confident they will triumph over their opponents.

The Super Eagles recently reached the final of AFCON in the 2023 edition. The combative defender scored in the match, but sadly, a second-half resurgence from the host nation, Ivory Coast, ensured the Nigerian team ended the fixture in defeat.

Nigeria aims to go one step better in the 2025 edition of the tournament, slated for Morocco.

