Chuba Akpom is yet to earn a call-up to the Nigerian national team despite openly declaring his switch of allegiance

The versatile attacker recently spoke about his decision to leave the England national team to represent the Super Eagles

A report detailing that the 29-year-old is set to complete a transfer from Ajax to French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille has surfaced

Chuba Akpom has witnessed his name grab the spotlight in recent days across the Nigerian footballing circle for several reasons.

While his recent revelation about deciding to switch his international allegiance from the England national team to Nigeria is still making headlines, the 29-year-old is now in the spotlight due to reports of an impending transfer move.

Chuba Akpom gestures to the crowd in the second half of the UEFA Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Galatasaray A.S. Image: Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report confirmed by transfer expert, David Ornstein, French Ligue 1 outfit, LOSC Lille, have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Akpom on loan with a buy option.

The report further detailed that Lille saw off competition from Premier League and Championship clubs, as well as teams across Europe, to agree to a deal with the former Arsenal player.

The 29-year-old striker scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist in 32 appearances this season, but is seeking a move away from Ajax due to limited playing opportunities.

The former Arsenal star, who was once a youth prospect for the England national team, is now set to bring his experience and attacking prowess to Lille, who have been actively seeking reinforcements up front.

Akpom speaks on representing Nigeria

In a recent interview with Oma Sports TV, the versatile Akpom opened up about his decision to switch allegiances to the Super Eagles in 2019, yet still remains puzzled as to why he has yet to receive a call-up.

“I don’t have a clue why I haven’t been invited to the Super Eagles, maybe because there are a lot of top strikers, of course,” he said.

“But I believe that for the nation to progress, it should be based on merit. Players who are performing well need to be selected. I give my 100 percent, and I’ve been waiting since 2019. I switched allegiances a long time ago. But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll just keep working hard.”

The former Brentford star, however, remains hopeful of earning a call-up under the new Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle.

The newly appointed manager is expected to introduce several new players to the squad ahead of the upcoming international window.

EPL striker confirms eligibility for Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Tottenham forward, Damola Ajayi, confirmed his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles.

The young forward, who found the back of the net against Elfsborg, touched on his Nigerian heritage in a recently surfaced interview.

Ajayi is also eligible to don the colours of the Three Lions of England.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng