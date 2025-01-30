Eric Chelle was recently saddled with the responsibility of managing the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Franco-Malian tactician is faced with the herculean task of resuscitating Nigeria's fast-crumbling FIFA World Cup qualification campaign

The 47-year-old has recently touched on what he deems his biggest headache in managing the Nigerian team

The Eric Chelle era as manager of the Super Eagles is now fully underway as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures draws near.

The Franco-Malian tactician, recently appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on what is reportedly a two-year contract, is set to lead the Super Eagles through to the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at a minimum.

Eric Sekou Chelle attends a press conference at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San-Pedro on the eve of the Africa Cup of the Nations 2024 match between Namibia and Mali. Image: Sia Kambo.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his appointment being met with heavy criticism, Coach Chelle seems unfazed by the scrutiny surrounding him.

The 47-year-old has been candid about several issues concerning the Super Eagles, and just recently, he shared his thoughts on what he considers the most challenging aspect of managing the Nigerian team.

Chelle names his most difficult task with managing Nigeria

Speaking in an interview with the Super Eagles media team, the 47-year-old manager expressed his satisfaction with the wealth of talent at his disposal, but he also highlighted that his biggest challenge lies in the player selection process.

While Chelle acknowledged the high calibre of players available to him, he admitted that choosing the right players for the upcoming international fixtures has been a tough task, especially with such a vast pool of talent to choose from.

"Most of them are good. They are playing well. I want to check again against Rwanda and Zimbabwe," he stated. "After that, I will make my first selection. Then we will be ready."

Chelle also underscored the importance of closely monitoring players' form to ensure they are in peak condition for the qualifiers.

"We must focus on following the players. It's very good now, and a lot of Nigerian players are very good," he added. "So we need to be focused and be ready."

Regarding Nigeria's chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles boss acknowledged the fierce competition but remained optimistic about his team’s potential.

"There are a lot of teams. If they deserve to win this Cup, it will be a great fight. But national teams like the Super Eagles can be so ambitious," Chelle concluded.

The former Mali tactician, unfortunately, will have limited time to integrate the players into his preferred playing style, with his first run of fixtures as manager consisting of the crucial FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Nigerian team is under significant pressure to secure victories in both fixtures, especially considering they currently sit in fifth place in their Group C standings, having failed to win any of their opening matches, according to data from Fotmob.

Chelle to implement special tactics for Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report stated that coach Chelle is looking to implement special tactics to solve the biggest problem of the Super Eagles team.

The Franco-Malian tactician could also consider a few personnel changes in his upcoming squad selection.

Source: Legit.ng