The groupings for the showpiece, slated for Morocco, were recently conducted at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat

A former Cameroon national team defender has offered a subtle prediction on the possible winner of the tournament

Although the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is still hundreds of days away, conversations regarding the showpiece have continued to herald the headlines.

These conversations gained momentum following the recent draw by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), held at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy is pictured at the draw ceremony at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat. Image: @caf_online.

Source: Getty Images

The draw, which saw several top nations paired against one another, has sparked predictions from various football stakeholders on which teams could ultimately claim the title.

While former Nigeria captain, Joseph Yobo, has backed the Super Eagles to lift the trophy in Morocco, former Cameroon international, Jules Onana, offers a different perspective.

The former defender shared his thoughts on potential AFCON winners in a recent interview.

Cameroon icon speaks on AFCON 2025 winner

In an interview captured by media outlet Brila.net, the 60-year-old former defender, when asked about potential winners for the AFCON showpiece, chose to provide a more diplomatic response.

The former Canon Yaoundé star, who played for Cameroon in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, refrained from naming a clear winner, instead focusing on the chances of defending champions Ivory Coast. He expressed doubt about their ability to retain the title.

"I don't think Ivory Coast will defend this title. The expectation is huge now, but I don't think they can be champions again," he stated.

According to the draw conducted by CAF, the 2023 champions have been placed in a challenging group F alongside Cameroon, Mozambique, and Gabon.

Whether Ivory Coast can rise to the occasion as they did during the knockout stages of the recent edition remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Coach Emerse Fae and his Ivorian squad are determined to defend the championship they claimed on home soil in 2024.

Nigeria handed tricky ACON draw

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria were handed a tricky AFCON draw.

The Nigerian team, drawn in Group C alongside Uganda, Tanzania, and North African side Tunisia, aims to win an elusive fourth AFCON crown.

The Super Eagles also carry the subtle concern of having a poor head-to-head record against the Ugandan national team.

