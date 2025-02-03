Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr attempted to sign Victor Boniface but later backed off despite an agreement

Boniface quickly moved on from the disappointment and scored his first goal of 2025 for Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen's captain has disclosed the dressing room's feelings towards the striker after the attempt to leave

Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky has opened up on how the dressing room reacted to Victor Boniface wanting to join Al-Nassr and why the striker considered the move.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr reached an agreement for the transfer of Boniface and also agreed personal terms with the striker, but backed off from the deal.

Victor Boniface and Lukas Hradecky celebrate after Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title last season. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's team signed Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Premier League club Aston Villa instead, due to him being younger and based on his current form.

Boniface resumed training with the team immediately and was handed a start against Hoffenheim and rewarded Xabi Alonso for his faith with the opening goal in the 15th minute.

Hradecky applauds Boniface’s mentality

Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky has disclosed the team's reaction to the news that Boniface gave a green light to Saudi Arabia's move before the deal collapsed.

“It's remarkable how directly he came,” he said as quoted by Tag 24. “That's the best medicine you can give the club and yourself. He has the respect of all of us.”

The Finnish goalkeeper suggested that the striker's head was turned by the financial package of the transfer, even though he admits he respects his teammate’s decision.

“He was often injured. He hasn't earned that much money in his career. So, in part, probably economically, yes, It was a lot of money.” the 35-year-old added.

The salary offered by Al-Nassr was over ₦20 billion and many Nigerian football fans, similarly to how they advised Victor Osimhen in the summer, told the striker to accept the offer.

According to Sport Bild, the saga over the former Bodo/Glimt striker is not over with Premier League clubs already in position for his signature in the summer.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Boniface.

Schick aims dig at Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Patrick Schick aimed a jab at Boniface after news broke that the Super Eagles star was open to joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The Czech Republic forward claimed that Saudi is not an option for him at his age because he has an ambition, indirectly claiming his teammate is only after money.

How much Boniface lost

Legit.ng analysed how much Boniface missed out on after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr backed off and signed Colombian forward Jhon Duran instead.

The Saudi club offered him a net salary of €15 million per season, which is over ₦20 billion in Nigeria, a significant upgrade on his current gross salary of €2 million at Leverkusen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng