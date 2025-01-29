Victor Boniface has received a bashing from his Bayer Leverkusen teammate for accepting to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

The Nigerian forward has accepted a bumper offer with a yearly salary of €15 million tabled by the Saudi Pro League club

Boniface made 34 appearances, scoring an impressive 21 goals and providing 10 assists during his time at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has downplayed the impact of Victor Boniface’s rumoured departure to Al Nassr, subtly suggesting that the Nigerian forward’s exit will not affect his approach.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles forward will become the latest high-profile player to dump the European league for the Saudi Pro League after accepting a bumper offer from Al Nassr.

Victor Boniface is set to become the highest-paid Nigerian footballer after agreeing to a deal to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Al Nassr have reached a full agreement with Bayer Leverkusen which will see Boniface earn a staggering €15 million net per season at his new club.

The Saudi Arabian club have also agreed to pay the reigning Bundesliga champions a whopping €60 million as the transfer fee for the Super Eagles striker who has already completed his medicals.

Boniface had a successful stint with Bayer Leverkusen, leading Xabi Alonso’s team to the treble last season after clinching the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the German Super Cup last season.

Schick aims a subtle dig at Boniface

Meanwhile, with reports indicating that Bayer Leverkusen has agreed to sell Boniface to the Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in a €60 million deal, Patrik Schick now stands as the German club’s main striker this season.

The Czech Republic forward has been in exceptional form for the German champions this season while covering for Boniface, who has been sidelined since November 2024 with an injury.

However, when asked about Boniface’s potential departure, Schick dismissed any suggestion that the Nigerian forward’s departure would change his mindset as he has no plans to move to the Saudi Pro League even at 29.

"I will continue in the same way as before," Schick was quoted by Bulinews.

“Whether Victor is here or not doesn't change much. For me it's always the same, the same focus. I've always concentrated on myself and never looked at others.”

“I'm 29 and I still have ambitions to play at the highest level. Playing in Saudi Arabia is not a topic for me at the moment. Everyone is different. But for me personally, it's not the right time."

Boniface becomes Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface has officially become the highest-paid Super Eagles player abroad after securing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract worth €15 million per season, overtaking compatriot Victor Osimhen, who previously held the record as the player with the most earnings by a Nigerian.

Rather than a move to the English Premier League or La Liga where he was wanted by some top clubs including Manchester United, Boniface opted for a high-profile switch to Al-Nassr, where he will now play alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng