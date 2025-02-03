Patrik Schick has been on an impressive run of form for Bayer Leverkusen, particularly following the injury to Victor Boniface

The mercurial Czech Republic striker has racked up 15 goals for Die Werkself since the start of November 2024

The 29-year-old has spoken about his rivalry with the Nigerian striker days after he appeared to aim a subtle dig at Boniface

Patrik Schick has finally opened up on his relationship and subtle rivalry with Victor Boniface, days after speaking to aim a dig at the striker.

The Bayer Leverkusen duo have witnessed both their names make headlines, particularly following Boniface suffering an injury and Schick lighting up the stage with 15 goals since.

Victor Boniface looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BayArena. Image: Hesham Elsherif.

Amid this, discussions have intensified regarding who coach Xabi Alonso will favour as his primary striker once Boniface returns to full fitness, especially given Schick’s recent performances.

These talks were not further aided by the recent episode of Boniface being linked with a transfer to the Saudi Professional League.

The transfer link of the Nigerian striker to the Middle East league even saw Schick aim a subtle dig at Boniface, where he detailed in an interview, as captured by Bulinews, that the move doesn't change much for him and the club on a personal level.

However, in the aftermath of the league victory against TSG Hoffenheim, where both forwards found the back of the net, the former AS Roma star shared his thoughts on his relationship with Boniface.

Schick speaks on his relationship with Boniface

Speaking after the thrilling encounter, Schick expressed his satisfaction with Boniface’s presence in the Bayer Leverkusen squad.

“We are pushing each other. Obviously, it's impossible to play every game with just one striker,” Schick told Oma Sports TV.

He went on to emphasise that his main focus is on his own performance, rather than the media chatter or outside speculations.

“Nonetheless, I’m just focused on myself. It’s always the coach’s decision, but Boniface is a very, very good player, and he’s happy to contribute to our team.”

Before suffering a hip injury in November 2024, Boniface was Leverkusen's undisputed starting forward.

Since the injury, however, the dynamic has shifted slightly, with Schick's impressive form taking the spotlight.

Still, Boniface seems to remain ahead in the coach's pecking order, earning the starting spot over Schick in the recent clash against Hoffenheim.

Boniface earns praise for special feat

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Boniface has been greeted with widespread praise after he reached a milestone 50 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nigerian forward, who was heavily linked with a transfer to the Saudi Professional League, returned from his injury layoff with a goal for Die Werkself.

The combative center forward, since his transfer to the Bundesliga outfit, has now been involved in 40 goals in his 50 appearances for Leverkusen.

The former Bodo Glimt star will be looking to further increase his goal tally as the ongoing season enters its business end.

