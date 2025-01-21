Osimhen Crosses Milestone Goal Contributions for Galatasaray With Penalty vs Dynamo Kyiv
- Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's third goal during their UEFA Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv
- It was his 15th goal of the season, and he has crossed the 20 goals and assists contribution milestone
- Osimhen's future continues to be a topic of discussion with multiple top European clubs interested in him
Victor Osimhen cannot stop scoring after scoring to extend Galatasaray’s lead in the UEFA Europa League group stage match against Ukrainian opposition Dynamo Kyiv.
Osimhen came into the match having scored during the 1-1 Turkish Super League draw against Hatayspor, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot and repeated it again.
As noted by Transfermarkt, with the goal, he has now contributed to 21 goals this season, with 15 goals and 6 assists, more than he managed in all competitions last season.
