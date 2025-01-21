Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's third goal during their UEFA Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv

It was his 15th goal of the season, and he has crossed the 20 goals and assists contribution milestone

Osimhen's future continues to be a topic of discussion with multiple top European clubs interested in him

Victor Osimhen cannot stop scoring after scoring to extend Galatasaray’s lead in the UEFA Europa League group stage match against Ukrainian opposition Dynamo Kyiv.

Osimhen came into the match having scored during the 1-1 Turkish Super League draw against Hatayspor, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot and repeated it again.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

As noted by Transfermarkt, with the goal, he has now contributed to 21 goals this season, with 15 goals and 6 assists, more than he managed in all competitions last season.

