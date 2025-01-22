Victor Osimhen has hit a poor run of performances despite continuing to get the goals for Galatasaray

Five of Osimhen's last six goals for the club have been penalties, as he wastes multiple chances to score

A former Turkish footballer has pointed accusing fingers at head coach Okan Buruk for the display

A former Turkish footballer has analysed Victor Osimhen’s recent performances and named who to blame for some of the striker’s errant habits on the pitch.

Osimhen started brightly into his season-long loan move at Galatasaray after joining the club from SSC Napoli after failing to secure permanent moves away.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring the team's third goal against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed 21 attacking returns, including 15 goals and six assists across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

However, he has been the subject of heavy criticism recently after his performances have become poor, even though he keeps getting goals for the team.

His two Achilles heels are wasting big chances and getting caught offside multiple times, which shows a lack of awareness or poor understanding of his teammates.

Those two attributes have led to criticism from the Turkish media and the fans as they are costing his team goals and further reducing his appeal to other teams.

Turkish legend defends Osimhen

Former Turkish footballer Nihat Kahveci has come in defence of the Nigerian forward and named who to blame for his poor performances.

Kahveci noted that Okan Buruk's system has set up the striker to be in positions that predispose him to be caught offside, even though there are no explanations for him wasting chances.

“I will say something. Galatasaray should set up a set for Osimhen in the flowing game as soon as possible,” he told Neo Spor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Osimhen is unwell. He cannot receive passes in the flowing game, he cannot score goals in the flowing game. He takes panic shots.”

Some of these concerns raised have been part of his game for a while but were masked by the protection he enjoyed playing in a two-man strike pair before Mauro Icardi's season-ending injury.

The former Besiktas star claimed that signing Icardi and Osimhen in the last two summer windows has raised the team's standard, and from now on, they cannot afford to sign players who don't meet up.

“You brought Osimhen, Icardi and raised expectations,” he said, disagreeing with the impending signing of Eyupsor star Ahmed Kutucu

“Ahmed is useful especially in the home field in the Super League. He is Eyüpspor's most consistent and in-form player this season.

“Doing something there and meeting expectations in the big team are not the same. It is the right move as an option, he is a very good player but he cannot be at the level of the first 11 in Galatasaray.”

Okan Buruk is keen to return to a two-striker system, with the club expected to sign a new striker this winter, and Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze is top of the list.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit slammed Osimhen after another display for Galatasaray in the Europa League, which was masked by a penalty goal.

Commentator Serdar Ali Celikler was displeased and said the Super Eagles forward is not suited to Turkish football and will take Icardi at 40 with Potbelly over him.

