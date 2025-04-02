Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were delighted to see Bukayo Saka return to full fitness for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka was met with a heartwarming reception from Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey as he made his way onto the pitch for warm-ups ahead of Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Fulham.

The touching moment between the England international and his Nigerian counterparts highlighted the strong bond shared between players of Nigerian descent.

Bukayo Saka marked his return from a long-term injury by scoring just seven minutes after coming on for Arsenal.

Source: Getty Images

After spending 101 days on the sidelines due to injury, Saka marked his return to action in spectacular fashion, BBC reports.

Introduced in the second half, the Arsenal winger wasted no time in making his presence felt as just seven minutes after coming on, Saka showcased his trademark attacking prowess by heading in a well-placed flick from Gabriel Martinelli at the far post to double Arsenal’s advantage.

Mikel Merino had earlier opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 37th minute after Ethan Nwaneri’s clever cut-back found him inside the box.

Arsenal looked comfortable for most of the match, but a late deflected effort from Rodrigo Muniz put some pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men.

Nonetheless, they held on for a vital three points, bringing them within nine points of league leaders Liverpool.

Super Eagles stars celebrate Saka’s comeback

Despite being on the opposing team, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were visibly thrilled to see Saka back on the pitch.

The two Super Eagles players, who ply their trade for Fulham, warmly embraced the Arsenal forward when he came out to warm-up on the touchlines, in a moment that was captured and widely shared on social media.

Saka, who has Nigerian roots despite representing England at international level, has always shared a cordial relationship with Nigerian footballers, and the friendly gesture from Iwobi and Bassey further reinforced this camaraderie.

The warm exchange between the trio was a reminder of the deep connections between Nigerian players, even when facing off in the highly competitive Premier League.

Saka shines ahead of big test

Arsenal’s form had suffered in Saka’s absence, with their attack often lacking the cutting edge he provides.

Bukayo Saka had suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for 101 days.

Source: Getty Images

The winger’s return to the lineup was a huge boost, and his immediate impact only reaffirmed his importance to Arteta’s title-chasing squad.

The Emirates Stadium erupted in celebration as Saka’s goal helped secure an important victory for the Gunners.

With a critical fixture against European champions Real Madrid on the horizon, Saka’s fitness and form could not have come at a better time for Arsenal.

His return will be pivotal in their bid to compete on multiple fronts as the season reaches its climax.

Saka sends message to Arsenal fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saka sent a message to Arsenal fans after undergoing a successful surgery over his injured hamstring and is set to miss “many weeks” of action for Arsenal.

Saka has been one of the club's best players since he debuted in 2018 under Unai Emery and continued his impressive performances since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019.

