Victor Osimhen scored his 5th consecutive penalty in Galatasaray's 3-3 Europa League draw with Dynamo Kyiv

Yarmolenko’s late double salvaged a point for Dynamo Kyiv after Galatasaray led 3-1 in the second half

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite the draw

Victor Osimhen showcased his penalty excellence yet again, netting his 5th consecutive spot-kick for Galatasaray in their UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Nigerian forward has failed to score from open play in recent matches for the Istanbul giants and had to rely on a penalty to keep his scoring streak ongoing.

Victor Osimhen has been criticised by a section of supporters after scoring his fifth consecutive penalty goal against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Livescore, Osimhen converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to give Galatasaray a commanding 3-1 lead, but the Turkish side failed to hold on as the game ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Galatasaray had taken control early on with first-half goals from Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci. However, Dynamo Kyiv found hope just before halftime when Vladyslav Vanat pulled one back.

Osimhen’s penalty seemed to secure the victory, but Kyiv’s Andriy Yarmolenko delivered a late masterclass, scoring twice to ensure the points were shared between both teams at the RAMS Park stadium.

Galatasaray has garnered 13 points from seven games and is in a promising position to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk reacts

After the Europa League match, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk expressed mixed emotions. He praised his team’s overall performance and fighting spirit but acknowledged the disappointment of failing to secure a win.

“We hesitated a bit whether the ball went out or not. We conceded a goal. In the second half, after the 3-1 score, we conceded a goal from a corner kick, and then the goal we conceded from the crossbar.

“We could have defended better. We did a lot of things well. I am generally very pleased with the performance of my players.

“Of course, we are saddened by not winning, but there were 11 players who fought from the beginning to the end of the match, who did everything to win, and 15 players, including those who entered the game,” Buruk told Galatasaray’s official website.

Turkish media displeased with Osimhen’s missed chances

In a related report, Legit.ng examined Osimhen’s overall performance in the Europa League for Galatasaray after netting his 15th goal of the season against Dynamo Kyiv.

The 26-year-old forward followed up his penalty goal against Hatayspor at the weekend with another goal from the spot during the UEFA Europa League against the Ukrainians.

However, despite his goal, he endured criticism from the Turkish media and fans on social media, who called him out for four big chances missed and four offsides.

Osimhen’s message to Galatasaray teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen had a strong message for his Galatasaray teammates after his team blew a two-goal lead in their Europa League clash versus Dynamo Kyiv.

The Nigerian forward, who passed the 20-goal mark for Galatasaray, expressed his disappointment with how he and his teammates performed on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng