Victor Osimhen has put Galatasaray ahead in a Turkish league match at home against Konyaspor

The Napoli-owned forward was fouled in the box and stepped up to take the resulting penalty

Osimhen increased his penalty count for Galatasaray this season to give out of his last six goals

Victor Osimhen seems to have settled for the type of goals he wants to be scoring now, and it's from the penalty spot after scoring another spot kick for Galatasaray.

Osimhen was expectedly named in the starting XI and supported by former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens and Turkish winters Baris Alper Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun in attack.

The Turkish champions aim to bounce back after playing draws in their last two games, especially after bottling a two-goal lead against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League.

Osimhen scores penalty again

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock for Galatasaray with a routine penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way in the 22nd minute of the encounter against Konyaspor.

He has struggled for form recently, and five of his last six goals have been penalties, with his last open-play goal coming in the 5-1 win over Kayserispor in December.

As noted by Transfermarkt, his tally in the Turkish Super League is now 12 goals and four assists in 14 games, stepping up in key moments for the team in the absence of Mauro Icardi.

He is repaying the board's trust and the fans' love, which is why he is still at the club despite lucrative offers to cut short his loan and move again in January.

However, the fans and media are beginning to grow weary of Osimhen struggling in front of goal but masking it up with penalties, having not scored from open play this year.

Another point of concern in the Super Eagles' forward's game is offside and bit chances missed, which have been coming with at least three per game recently.

Head coach Okan Buruk has stood by his player during the difficult run and believes it is a general issue with the team that needs to be addressed.

Buruk will have the rest of the season to work with the Nigerian after he decided against leaving this summer, a decision which infuriated his parent club, Napoli.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Turkish commentator Serdar Ali Celikler slammed Osimhen after another unimpressive performance for Galatasaray in the UEFA Europa League.

He scored the team's third goal from the penalty spots against Dynamo Kyiv as Gala bottled a two-goal lead, and Celikler claimed his performance was not good enough.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member Turcan Bolayir voiced his opposition to signing Victor Osimhen permanently during the club's January monthly general meeting.

Bolayir acknowledged that Osimhen's goalscoring is elite but admitted that other elements of his game, as well as his injury history, are not worth €75 million of the club's money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng