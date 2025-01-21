Manchester United and Napoli both have interest in Victor Osimhen and Alejandro Garnacho respectively

Garnacho is determined to move to Italy during this window, while Osimhen will wait until the summer

Napoli have reportedly proposed a strategy to Man United that will facilitate the transfer of both players

Napoli have proposed a strategy to Manchester United that will facilitate the sales of Victor Osimhen and Alejandro Garnacho between the two clubs.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer after failing to secure a permanent move away, and his future remains unresolved ahead of the summer window.

Victor Osimhen turned down Manchester United's approach to sign him in January. Photo by Eren Bozkurt.

The striker had offers in the January transfer window but turned them down in favour of seeing out his loan with the Turkish champions and considering a move at the end of the season.

Napoli propose strategy to Man Utd

According to Football Italia, Manchester United are one of the clubs that have expressed interest in Osimhen and are ready to pay his £63 million release clause in January.

The striker infuriated Napoli by rejecting this offer as they hoped to cash in and use the funds recouped to improve Antonio Conte’s squad and continue their title chase.

Napoli sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain and identified United star Alejandro Garnacho as the ideal replacement, which brought them and United together again.

The Argentine forward has reportedly told the Red Devils that he will join the Neapolitans after losing his place in the team under new manager Ruben Amorim.

However, the two clubs are far apart in valuation, with about €20 million after the Italian club offered €50mil, including add-ons for the 2024 Copa America winner.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Napoli have reached out to Manchester United with a strategy to ease the exchange of players between the clubs.

Napoli have proposed that they will be ready to give the Premier League club a discount on Victor Osimhen if they accept to sell Garnacho to them in January at a reduced fee.

Multiple reports in the Italian media claim that the former Atletico Madrid star has agreed personal terms with Napoli for a contract till 2029 with an option of extending to 2030.

Garnacho is not the only player United are ready to offload this January, high profile academy graduate Marcus Rashford could also be on the move if the right offer comes.

Osimhen, on the other hand, also has multiple interests from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, both of whom have been monitoring him since last year.

The striker is opposed to the idea of a swap deal with any club, and the proposed discount from Napoli will only materialise if he agrees to join United, having turned them down this month.

Napoli's options to replace Kvaratskhelia

Legit.ng reported on the list of players Napoli have considered to replace Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian winger left Italy to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli have identified several options including Garnacho and Victor Osimhen's compatriot Ademola Lookman, a deal unlikely to happen as Atalanta would obstruct it.

