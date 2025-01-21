Victor Osimhen has been at the centre of a barrage of criticism lately despite his brilliant run of form

The Galatasaray star has largely been called out by many for being offside in crucial attacking moments

Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, has responded to the forward's critics ahead of the UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv

Victor Osimhen has been the subject of intense criticism recently, despite his impressive form for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who has become the Istanbul club's most reliable goal-scoring outlet, has faced a barrage of backlash from fans and stakeholders alike.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Atakas Hatayspor and Galatasaray at Mersin Stadium in Mersin. Image: Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

Despite recording an impressive 19 goal involvements in just 18 appearances for the Yellow and Reds, according to FotMob, Osimhen has still drawn criticism.

A recurring point of contention has been his tendency to stray offside. Since joining Galatasaray in September 2024, Osimhen has seen as many as six of his goals ruled out for offside during build-up play.

This issue surfaced again in a recent match against Hatayspor when a potential game-winning goal was disallowed for the same reason.

In the face of mounting criticism, Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, has stepped up to defend his star forward. Speaking in a recent interview, Buruk slammed Osimhen's detractors and reaffirmed his support for the striker.

Galatasaray coach slams Osimhen's critics

Speaking as captured by media outlet, Forza Cimbom, ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, the Turkish tactician was quick to defend his under-fire striker, Osimhen.

When asked if he had addressed Osimhen's offside tendencies, Buruk responded:

"We are talking about a top-level centre forward. Of course, goal scorers can sometimes be mobile, depending on the position. The important thing is that he is in the position. Apart from that, we show video analysis of all matches.

Burak Yılmaz is one of the best centre forwards. He used to move between the defenders, and there were positions where he scored goals when he was not offside; Osimhen is the same way. He is a very top-level centre forward."

The Turkish tactician’s defence of Osimhen rings true. While the forward has been caught offside on several occasions, the criticism directed at him seems exaggerated and a little disproportionate.

Undeterred by the scrutiny, the Nigerian forward now looks ahead to the Europa League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv, ready to put the criticism behind him and focus on delivering for his team.

Conte shares feelings on Osimhen’s departure

Legit.ng in another report detailed Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, shared his feelings on the departure of Osimhen.

The Italian tactician expressed his displeasure with the forward's exit, especially following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Conte, however, emphasised that he wasn’t deterred by these developments as he remains focused on his ambition of winning the Serie A crown with the current crop of players at his disposal.

Conte and his Napoli team currently sit atop the Serie A standings, three points ahead of their closest challengers, Inter Milan.

Source: Legit.ng