Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recently left Italian Serie A club Napoli to join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €75 million

The Georgian becomes another high-profile player to depart from the club amid a strained relationship with the hierarchy

Head coach Antonio Conte has made an admission over the departures, particularly Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray

Antonio Conte has made a sober admission over Napoli losing key players in the recent transfer windows, particularly the departures of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli are a difficult club to sign players from and will frustrate any player who attempts to leave by doing so on the terms of the club's president, Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Victor Osimhen training under Antonio Conte before he left Napoli to join Galatasaray. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Top players in the past, Edinson Cavani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and co, found it difficult to leave even when mouthwatering offers arrived from other clubs.

Osimhen's departure to Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer appears to have changed the trajectory of things after the Nigerian took matters into his hands.

He refused to be pushed out after the club botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli and attempted to sell him to Chelsea who were offering him a poor salary.

That Super Eagles star was determined to stand his ground and not play until January after he was frozen out of the squad before the option of a loan move to Galatasaray arrived.

Conte makes admission over Osimhen

Conte has maintained a tough man stance on the players who have left the club before and after his arrival as manager, but his toughness has fizzled away with time.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Napoli’s title race match against Atalanta, he admitted that the team is missing the core of the 2022/23 title-winning side.

“With Kvara’s departure, this is not the same Napoli as the Scudetto-winning team,” he said, as quoted by Napoli Zone. “We’re missing Osimhen, Kvara, Zielinski, and Kim—key players from that squad. Same with M. Rui & Elmas.”

“People talk about the core being intact, but this is a different Napoli,” he added.

Kvaratskhelia is the latest to leave after the Neapolitans surprisingly agreed to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain for around €75 million after he rejected multiple contract offers.

It is uncharacteristic for Napoli to sell a top star in January, but after the incident with Osimhen last summer, they appear to have learnt. The winger announced his departure in a video message on his Instagram page last night.

Conte was quizzed on reinforcement, and he pushed back the question, claiming it was not his responsibility.

"You should ask the club and the sporting director,” he said. “We know our limitations compared to other clubs, but I always say we must remain ambitious.

“Without ambition, there wouldn’t be the determination to work hard and stay among the top teams in the league.”

How Kvaratskhelia's move affects Lookman

Legit.ng analysed how Kvaratskhelia's move to PSG affects Ademola Lookman's future, with the reigning African Footballer of the Year on the radar of the French club.

The Ligue 1 champions signing the Georgian forward ends their pursuit of the Super Eagles forward, and there are reports Napoli are eyeing him to replace Kvara.

