The Nigeria Football Federation recently unveiled Eric Chelle as the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles

The 47-year-old former Mouloudia Club d’Oran tactician’s appointment as coach has been greeted with a flurry of criticism

Former Ajax star, Tijani Babangida, has shared his honest thoughts on the federation's appointment of Chelle as the Super Eagles coach

Eric Chelle’s appointment as head coach of the Super Eagles has sparked widespread debate among Nigerian football stakeholders.

The Malian tactician, unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after an extended search for a replacement for Finidi George, who departed his role last summer, has faced significant criticism.

Much of the backlash stems from concerns about Chelle’s lack of elite coaching experience, which falls short of the lofty expectations held by many fans and pundits.

Before taking charge of the Super Eagles, the 47-year-old Franco-Malian coach’s most notable achievement was leading the Malian national team to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his appointment, former Ajax star, Tijani Babangida, has weighed in with his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ new coach.

Babangida shares though on Chelle's appointment

Speaking in an interview as captured by Score Nigeria, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medalist rather rallied support for the new tactician.

The former Eredivisie attacker emphasised that given Nigeria's poor start to the 2026 World Cup series, qualifying for the Mundial will be an uphill task. However, he stressed the importance of collective effort to turn the tide.

“We should support the new coach, wish him well, and ensure we qualify for the World Cup,” Babangida said.

“We have our backs against the wall now, so let’s see what the boys can do. We’re in a difficult situation, but I also know that Nigerians always bounce back.”

Babangida’s sentiments echo those of his former teammate, Victor Ikpeba. The ex-Monaco star has consistently advocated for patience and support for the Malian tactician, pointing out that even if Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, were appointed, criticism would still persist.

Chelle himself has acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead but expressed confidence in his readiness for the challenge. His first assignment as Super Eagles head coach will be the FIFA World Cup qualification fixture against Rwanda on March 19.

Chelle names qualities Super Eagles players must possess

Legit.ng in another report detailed how coach Chelle highlighted a list of qualities Super Eagles players must possess to succeed.

The new manager emphasised that his team must play with aggression, intensity, and a high ability for ball recovery.

The former Mouloudia Club d’Oran manager also stated that his side will score plenty of goals, as was characteristic of the teams he has previously managed.

Chelle also took time to name some of his favourite Nigerian players in history. The 47-year-old singled out Babangida, expressing his admiration for the former Ajax winger. Chelle also praised Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

