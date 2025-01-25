Lassine Sinayoko credits Eric Chelle for reviving his international career following his appointment as Super Eagles coach

The AJ Auxerre forward has defended Chelle’s coaching decisions, dismissing criticism over Mali’s AFCON exit

Chelle’s next challenge is leading Nigeria to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a poor start in the qualifiers

Lassine Sinayoko has expressed his excitement over Eric Chelle’s appointment as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

AJ Auxerre forward, who was a key member in Mali’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, has credited the 47-year-old tactician with reviving his international career.

According to ESPN, Chelle made history as the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Mali coach has been handed the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches taking place in March.

However, Chelle’s appointment has been met with skepticism from Nigerians who have berated the NFF and questioned the pedigree of the 47-year-old manager.

Sinayoko praises Chelle’s leadership and character

Meanwhile, Sinayoko who was recalled to the Mali national team by Chelle after a two-year absence, thrived under the coach’s guidance during last year’s AFCON.

The 25-year-old forward scored three pivotal goals against South Africa, Tunisia, and Burkina Faso, helping Mali reach the quarterfinals.

Sinayoko claimed Chelle’s appointment as Nigeria’s coach is deserved and that he was only sacked as Mali’s coach because the football federation needed a scapegoat for their AFCON exit.

“I am very happy for him (Chelle) because before being a good coach, he is a good person. He had the courage to trust me in a high-stakes competition like AFCON, even over players from top clubs. What is happening to him is deserved,” Sinayoko shared with RFI.

Chelle has started his role as Nigeria’s coach and top on his agenda will be to meet the Super Eagles players in Europe to share his ideas ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

UK journalist calls for support for Chelle

Also, Manchester-based journalist, Samuel Omaenikun has called on Nigerians to give Chelle the needed support to succeed as Super Eagles coach.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Omaenikun claims Chelle has the right resources to excel if given the right support.

“Nigerians must understand that the journey to greatness is a process, and every coach needs time, resources, and unwavering support to implement their vision. With a rich pool of talent in the Super Eagles, Chelle has the tools to achieve success, but it will require patience from fans and collaboration from the NFF.

“Instead of constant criticism, Nigerians should rally behind him, just as Malians trusted him to take bold steps during his tenure."

Okocha denies kicking against Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jay Jay Okocha has denied reports that he called on the sack of the entire board of the NFF following the appointment of Eric Chelle.

The media space was awash with reports that the former national team captain blasted the NFF for appointing Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

It was further claimed that he called for the dissolution of its board and that he alleged that politicians were running the country's football.

