Wilfred Ndidi has currently been linked with a transfer to several clubs, including Ligue 1 outfit, AS Monaco

The combative Nigerian midfielder is currently nursing a thigh injury he picked up in the clash against Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has provided an update on what could become of Ndidi's future

Wilfred Ndidi’s future has quickly become a focal point of discussion as the winter transfer window enters its final weeks.

The combative Nigerian midfielder, who recently extended his contract with Leicester City, is reportedly attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Despite being a key player in coach Ruud van Nistelrooy’s plans at the Foxes, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, reports that AS Monaco is actively exploring a move for the talented Nigerian midfielder.

Amid this interest from the Ligue 1 outfit, swirling reports have also detailed the possibility of La Liga side Atlético Madrid joining the race to sign the now highly sought-after Ndidi.

However, amid the growing transfer links, Leicester City manager Van Nistelrooy has offered a crucial update on the future of the Nigerian midfielder.

Leicester coach speaks on future of Super Eagles star

Speaking to the media as captured by BBC, Van Nistelrooy emphasised Ndidi’s importance to the club, making it clear they have no intention of selling the 28-year-old midfielder.

When asked about a potential exit for Ndidi, Van Nistelrooy firmly replied,

“No, of course not. Wilfred is a key player and a vital part of the squad and the club. I’m glad he’s close to returning to help the team again.

“We’ve missed him greatly and know how much we need him. Wilf is essential in the coming months—a critical piece of this team that can help us out of this situation.”

With the former PSV manager ruling out a potential departure for the Nigerian star, the club will now focus on Ndidi’s recovery as they look to reintegrate the versatile midfielder into the squad.

The former KRC Genk star has made 15 Premier League appearances this season, contributing four assists, according to Fotmob.

The 28-year-old, who recently shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ newly appointed manager, will also aim to be fit for Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures in the March international window.

Ndidi breaks Okocha’s EPL record

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Ndidi broke Jay-Jay Okocha’s Premier League record with his assists in the league fixture against Crystal Palace.

The combative midfielder racked up two assists in the draw against the Eagles in the encounter. The brace of assists provided by Ndidi saw him surpass Okocha’s record of 10 assists in the Premier League.

Ndidi, who is naturally a defensive midfielder, has been deployed in several attacking roles at Leicester City, giving him the opportunity to contribute more goals and assists.

During the 2023/24 season, the former Genk star recorded an impressive six goals and six assists as Leicester clinched the English Football League crown.

