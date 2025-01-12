Victor Ikpeba has admitted it is difficult to please Nigerians after a new Super Eagles coach was appointment

The former Monaco star has highlighted the main reason why the Nigeria Football Federation hired Eric Chelle

Chelle will resume work on Sunday as the new Super Eagles coach after his confirmation some days ago

The appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach has generated so much buzz as fans have criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over its choice.

The 47-year-old tactician emerged as the top candidate for the job after several months of searching for a new coach since Finidi George's resignation in June 2024.

Eric Chelle will resume as the Super Eagles coach on Sunday after his appointment by the NFF. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, the football federation’s Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Chelle.

Chelle has been given the mandate to revive Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes after a poor start in the qualifiers that sees the three-time African champions adrift of Group C leaders Rwanda with four points.

The Super Eagles have managed just three draws and a defeat in their first four matches and are placed in fifth position with three points while leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin all have seven points.

Ikpeba blasts Nigerians for negative Chelle’s reaction

Meanwhile, former Monaco forward Victor Ikpeba has categorically stated that Nigerians are hard to please when it comes to the appointment of coaches for the Super Eagles.

The NFF Technical Committee member who played a major role in the appointment of Chelle, disclosed that if the board had hired Pep Guardiola, Nigerians would still have something to complain about.

“The appointment of a coach for the Super Eagles will always generate a lot of interest. This is one of the biggest countries in Africa, and that’s the passion that comes with the national team.. Ikpeda told Brila.net

“Even if we had appointed Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach), there would still be complaints. If there are no arguments, there won’t be success.”

Journalist surprised over Chelle’s appointment

Elsewhere, Nigerian football expert Eval Edu was quite surprised with the NFF’s appointment of Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach despite many top managers being linked to the job.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Eval claims the 47-year-old tactician could have been the most affordable coach the NFF could have hired amongst the rest of the applicants.

“Is he (Eric Chelle) the best that we could have hired? I think no, but possibly he ticked some of the boxes the NFF had in their coffers.

“For example, he was the most affordable because if the reports of $50,000 were anything to go by, then he came at a cheap price.”

Chelle will arrive in Nigeria with three assistants and will expected to resume work immediately.

Chelle speaks after Super Eagles appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has spoken publicly for the first time since his appointment as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old tactician has broken his silence, expressing his excitement about taking on the challenge of managing the Nigerian national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng