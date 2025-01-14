Eric Chelle recently spoke to the media at his unveiling ceremony as the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Franco-Malian tactician touched on several things he likes about the current Super Eagles team

The former Mouloudia Club d'Oran manager highlighted key qualities the Super Eagles must have to succeed

Eric Chelle addressed the media during his unveiling as the new head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Franco-Malian tactician, whose appointment was met with significant criticism, outlined his vision and strategies for the team in a confident and thoughtful manner.

Eric Chelle is presented to the media by the NFF at the MKO Abiola stadium. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

The 47-year-old expressed admiration for the current crop of Super Eagles players while emphasising the essential qualities they must adopt to succeed and effectively implement his ideas.

Chelle also acknowledged the high expectations of Nigerian fans, assuring them he is fully prepared for the challenges that come with his new role.

Chelle names qualities Super Eagles players must possess

Speaking to the media at his unveiling ceremony, Chelle detailed his preference for high-attacking football.

"I understand the expectations of the Nigerian people. I love attacking football; this is my philosophy. Football is about scoring goals. I am ambitious, and I want to win," Chelle confidently stated.

He emphasised that players must exhibit aggression, strong awareness, and technical ability to fit into his philosophy.

"Before talking about scoring goals, you need to establish a game plan. Scoring goals is a state of mind. You need to be aggressive, aware, and technically sound. Possessing the ball is important, but the most critical aspect is the mindset and the implementation of the game plan," he explained.

Chelle further elaborated on his tactical approach, which combines offensive creativity with defensive discipline. He stressed the importance of high pressing and quickly regaining possession.

"You need to play with aggression and intensity. When you don’t have the ball, you must press high and win it back in the opponent's half," Chelle said.

"Once you recover possession, you can either transition quickly with a fast attack or maintain control of the ball. That is my game plan."

The coach also emphasised the need to balance offensive and defensive strategies.

"The project is about working on both offence and defence. You need to implement various management techniques and establish clear tactical principles," he added.

Chelle faces the formidable challenge of revitalising the Super Eagles and leading them to success in the remaining six World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Currently, the Super Eagles sit just above bottom-placed Zimbabwe in Group C standings, according to data from FotMob.

NFF speaks about Chelle’s appointment

Legit ng in another report detailed that the president of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, has shared the reason why Chelle was appointed manager of the Super Eagles.

The federation chief highlighted the need for a tactician with extensive experience in the workings of football on the African continent.

Chelle has achieved the majority of his career success on the African football scene, both with the Mali national team and, more recently, with Algerian outfit MC Oran.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng