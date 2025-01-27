Eric Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles has continued to stir mixed opinions among fans of the Nigerian team

Particularly, the rationale the Franco-Malian tactician will use to select his players for the team has been a topical issue

A report detailing how the 47-year-old coach will select players for the Super Eagles setup has recently surfaced

Eric Chelle's appointment as manager of the Super Eagles has sparked numerous questions, with answers only time and performance can provide.

The 47-year-old, appointed after an extended search for a substantive coach, was met with widespread scepticism from the outset.

Eric Chelle shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between Mali and Ivory Coast. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

While Chelle has confidently expressed why he believes he is the right man to lead the Nigerian team, critics and doubters have been equally vocal in sharing their reservations.

Among the most pressing concerns is the calibre of players he intends to call up, especially given the high stakes of his initial fixtures with the Super Eagles.

Amid this wave of criticism and scepticism, a report has surfaced shedding light on how the Franco-Malian tactician plans to approach the team selection process for Nigeria’s national team.

How Chelle will select Super Eagles players

According to a report by media outlet, Score Nigeria, a source close to the new Super Eagles manager has detailed that the selection process for the upcoming international window will be closely scrutinized and strictly based on merit.

The source emphasized that the 47-year-old tactician is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism when selecting players to represent Nigeria.

"He has made it very clear that he alone is in charge of the team. He invites the players, and he decides who starts for his team,” the source said.

“I recall during his time in Mali, he clashed with a top federation official over team selection, which eventually led to his dismissal by the federation.”

The source also described Chelle as a strict disciplinarian.

“Discipline is the watchword for Eric,” the source added.

“All players must adhere to camp rules, and anyone who doesn’t will face fines. Camp discipline is a top priority, and Eric is a taskmaster.”

This report subtly dispels speculation that Coach Chelle was appointed as a scapegoat by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in case the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle faces the daunting task of securing World Cup qualification for Nigeria, with his immediate focus set on the crucial clash against Rwanda in Kigali on March 19.

Crucial details about coach Chelle

Legit.ng in another report compiled crucial details about the new Nigeria coach, Chelle.

The former Mouloudia Club d’Oran manager is the first African non-Nigerian to coach the Super Eagles.

Chelle played the majority of his active career as a defender for several clubs in the French league.

The 47-year-old began his coaching career almost immediately after retiring in 2010, starting with Athletico Marseille.

Chelle has also managed Martigues and Boulogne in the French lower tiers.

Source: Legit.ng