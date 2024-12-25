Nigerian football witnessed many high and low moments during the 2024 calendar football year

The lowest moment was losing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final 2-1 to the host country, Ivory Coast

Ademola Lookman winning the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award was indeed a high moment

2024 has been a year of highs and lows, possibly in equal proportion for Nigerian football, with six days left to go in the year, and we look forward to 2025.

The lowest point in the year was losing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to the host country Ivory Coast, on February 11, 2024, despite going ahead in the first half.

Lookman's CAF Men's Player of the Year triumph definitely ranks as the best moment in the country’s football after he was crowned the winner of the prestigious award.

Legit.ng looks at the top six Nigerian football moments in 2024.

Top Nigerian football moments in 2024

1. AFCON 2023 final loss

Jose Peseiro guided Nigeria to the final of AFCON 2023 with a disciplined defensive structure, which minimised the goals conceded. However, the players, some of whom were carrying injuries, appeared tired in the final, allowing Ivory Coast to come from a goal down and win their third title.

2. Boniface wins Bundesliga title

Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 and helped the club win their first-ever German Bundesliga title. The team also won the DFB Pokal and Super Cup, all unbeaten, with their only loss coming in the UEFA Europa League final against Ademola Lookman's hat-trick.

3. Victor Osimhen fires Finidi George

Former Super Eagles legend Finidi George was in charge of the national team for four games after the departure of Peseiro. He resigned after that loss to Benin Republic in June. Victor Osimhen responded to a fake blog post and insulted the head coach, and till today, he has not apologised for the incident.

4. Victor Osimhen's transfer saga

Osimhen decided he would leave Napoli at the end of the 2023/24 season, but it was a difficult summer as negotiations dragged through the window. As noted by Sky Italia, he failed to secure a permanent move, and Napoli froze him out of the squad after claims he said he would never play for Napoli again. He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan afterwards.

5. Bruno Labbadia’s failed appointment

The Nigerian Football Federation announced Bruno Labbadia as the new Super Eagles boss ahead of the September international break. The agreement collapsed due to stringent German tax laws, but according to Bild, Labbadia denied the NFF's account. Augustine Eguavoen has remained interim manager since then.

6. Libyan airport hostage ordeal

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 on matchday three of AFCON 2025 qualifier in Uyo. The team were in Libya for the second leg and were held hostage for 16 hours at Al-Abraq after their plane was redirected from Benghazi. CAF investigated the incident, awarded Nigeria three points and three goals and fined the Libyan federation USD 50,000.

7. Lookman wins CAF POTY

Nigerian football left the best for last. Ademola Lookman was named African Footballer of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards at Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. The attacker had a brilliant year for Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

Labbadia back on NFF’s radar

