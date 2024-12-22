Achraf Hakimi missed out on the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, to the frustration of his family members

The PSG star arrived at the venue of the ceremony in the company of his mother, who also left disappointed

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman was named winner of the ultimate prize in Marrakech on December 16

Achraf Hakimi's beloved mother, Saida Mouh, has disclosed all that transpired during the 2024 CAF Award ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

The mother of the Paris Saint-Germain star explained what her son told her before he lost the Player of the Year Award to Nigeria's Ademola Lookman.

Five players were nominated for the coveted prize, including Simon Adingra, Ronwen Williams and Serhou Guirassy.

However, CAF named Atalanta star Lookman the winner after his impact on the club and country throughout the year.

The 27-year-old was impressive at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished as runner-up.

Lookman scored three goals at the tournament, including a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon in the second round and the lone goal vs Angola in the quarterfinal.

He also put up a man-of-the-match performance in the Europa League final wher he netted a hat-trick in Atalanta's 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

On the other hand, Hakimi also had a sensational 2023/2024 season with PSG, scoring five goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for SG.

The defender won the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. Hakimi was also part of the Morocco squad at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where he performed excellently yet again, scoring two goals.

His family members had thought he would win the ultimate award on Monday night before Ademola Lookman was named the winner.

Upset that her son missed out on the prize, Mouh told Al-Araby via Fennec Football that her son had urged her to attend the ceremony in Marrakech.

"My son asked me to come urgently to Marrakech to be present at the CAF Awards ceremony.

"He spoke with such certainty that he was the winner. Maybe he had been informed before the event, but in the end, the trophy went to Ademola Lookman."

Badou Zaki explains why he didn’t vote Hakimi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moroccan legend Badou Zaki disclosed that Ademola Lookman deserved to win the CAF Award.

The legendary goalkeeper disclosed that he believes that the Nigerian international was the right recipient of the accolade.

Lookman had a sensational year, winning the Europa League, Coppa Italia silver medal and also finished 14th overall in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

