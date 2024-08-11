Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, and Napoli's sporting director has confirmed that the Nigerian striker wants to leave

Having been a major transfer subject for months, fans are concerned over the striker's chances of sealing a deal before the transfer deadline

Some fans have also called on the former Lille of France striker to tender an apology to coach Finidi George publicly

Football fans have urged Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to seek Finidi George's forgiveness as the striker remains desperate to leave Italy this summer.

Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Manna, confirmed that the 25-year-old has requested to leave amid interest from several top European clubs.

He has been linked with Premier League outfits Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, while Bayern Munich, PSG, and two Saudi clubs have also made enquiries.

Osimhen has been a major topic of the summer transfer window, and with the deadline approaching, some fans believe there is more to him than his high transfer fee.

Napoli etched a staggering €130 million release clause in the contract he signed last December and that seems to be putting off suitors.

Arsenal has since withdrawn their pursuit for the former Lille of France striker, but Chelsea are still in negotiations over a possible cash plus player swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, some fans believe Osimhen's rant during a live Instagram broadcast could be a major concern for prospective teams.

What did Osimhen say to Finidi George?

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was visibly upset while responding to claims that the then-Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, allegedly questioned his national team commitment.

Osimhen said on his Instagram Live, as per Channels TV:

“Everybody knows I play my heart out whether it is in clubside or national team. I won’t allow anybody to disrespect me. I won’t allow that nonsense.

"I won’t allow anyone to stain my name. I don’t care if what Finidi said is true or false.

"But I’ll share the video, picture, and screenshot of my conversation with Finidi on my [Instagram] story because some of you believe I would allow disrespect because I play football.”

“I’ve lost respect for that man now. I spoke with him (Finidi), requesting that I join the Super Eagles camp to be with my teammates. "

But he told me not to bother and that I should stay with my family – I have a video of the conversation.”

Nigerians urge Osimhen to apolgise to Finidi George

As Osimhen's transfer debacle continues amid uncertain future, Nigerians have taken to social media urging him to apologise to the Rivers United manager.

@Iloticdera said replied to a post on X:

"Nothing like see finish Doc, victor disrespected a Nigeria football legend and his coach too. No coach will accept such, same way Pep didn't want cancelo in his team. Osimhen was wrong."

@mic_belex added:

"It's the same see finish that made him go on IG live to insult his coach, a football legend."

@banjo_bolaji wrote:

"When he finally gets the move he wants, they will eat their words. Still a long way to go in this transfer window, and he is definitely getting a big move."

@midodynasty replied:

"When he disrespected a legend like Finidi George. What does he expect? He should know that before his fame others have been there and back."

