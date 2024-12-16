Ademola Lookman has been crowned the new king of African Football at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony

Lookman beat competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and three others to scoop the coveted prize

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reacted to his compatriot winning the African Best award

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reacted after his compatriot Ademola Lookman was named the latest African Footballer of the Year at the CAF ceremony in Morocco.

Lookman and Ekong were both nominated in the initial 10-man list, but the Saudi-based defender was dropped after the nominees list was reduced to five players.

Ademola Lookman delivering his first speech after winning the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year. Photo from @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

The Atalanta attacker was the favourite contender for the award from the get-go, particularly after scoring a hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final.

As noted by CAF Online, he has unsurprisingly picked up the award, succeeding his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who won the award at the same venue in 2023.

Ekong reacts to Lookman's CAF POTY

Super Eagles captain Ekong has expressed his feelings after the Atalanta forward ascended to the pinnacle of African Football by winning the CAF POTY award.

The Dutch-born defender issued a tweet immediately after his compatriot was named the best player.

“Deserved brother! 🇳🇬⭐️ We are all proud of you!” he wrote on X.

Ekong was named the most valuable player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished runners-up after losing 2-1 to the host country Ivory Coast in the final.

There were initial concerns that the Al-Kholood defender would be favoured if the CAF POTY awards were given out based on the performance at the 2023 AFCON.

Lookman also had a great time in Ivory Coast despite being the first senior international tournament with Nigeria, having switched his international allegiance in 2021.

Full list of CAF award winners

Legit.ng reported on the full list of CAF Award winners after Lookman picked up the Men's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Zambia's Barbra Banda was named the Women's Player of the Year, while South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the GK of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year.

Source: Legit.ng