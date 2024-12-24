Nigerian players had a remarkable year in 2024 and were top performers for the Super Eagles and their clubs

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman is obviously the best Nigerian player in 2024

There were other top performers, including Stanley Nwabali, who gave a good goalkeeper feeling after years

Nigerian footballers expanded their brands globally in 2024 thanks to top performances for their clubs and the national team, particularly at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some were outstanding for the Super Eagles and their clubs, while others were decent in the national team and put up top performances for their clubs week in and week out.

Ademola Lookman won the CAF Men's Player of the Year capping off a brilliant 2024 for Nigerian football. Photo from @CAF_Online.

2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Ademola Lookman is the best Nigerian footballer this year and was rewarded with his ascension to the summit of African Football.

Legit.ng looks at six Super Eagles stars who had great years in 2024.

Outstanding Super Eagles Starr's in 2024.

1. Ademola Lookman

According to CAF Online, Lookman became the seventh Nigerian to be named African Best when he received the award in Morocco on December 16. He won back-to-back Atalanta Player of the Year Awards after helping the club win the UEFA Europa League. He scored important goals for the national team.

2. Victor Boniface

Boniface is yet to prove himself with the national team, missing AFCON 2023 due to injury. However, he was one of Xabi Alonso's key players who helped Bayer Leverkusen win the German Bundesliga title unbeaten, becoming the third Nigerian to win the league, as noted by Sports Brief. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award.

3. William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain Ekong was named the most valuable player at AFCON 2023 after an impressive tournament where he scored three goals, including in the final. Even though he was troubled by injuries, he helped PAOK win the Greece Super League, earning a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood.

4. Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali features on this list because, in many years, he gave Nigerians a feeling of having a reliable goalkeeper in the national team. He had his first major tournament at AFCON 2023 and put up impressive performances, including saving two penalties in the semi-final against South Africa.

5. Ola Aina

“He does all these while sagging” is a popular phrase Nigerians use to describe the Nottingham Forest defender each time he puts up an excellent performance and because he wears his shorts low. He was named in the AFCON 2023 team of the tournament. He helped Forest avoid relegation last season and has them competing for European spots this season.

6. Alex Iwobi

Many Nigerian football fans will disagree with this because of the scrutiny Iwobi faced when playing for the Super Eagles, but he is one of Nigeria's best players in 2024. Nigerians view him from the lens of his uncle, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, which brings unrealistic expectations. He is delivering top performances for Premier League side Fulham and is one of the most creative players in the league.

Honourable mentions: Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon.

NFF secure funding for new coach

Legit.ng reported that the NFF secured funding to pay the salary of the new Super Eagles manager, with former Bayer Leverkusen manager Bruno Labbadia favoured.

The NFF and Labbadia had an agreement in September, and he was announced as the new manager, but the deal collapsed for different reasons by both parties.

