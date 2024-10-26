The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria saga

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport

The match was initially postponed after the incident was referred to CAF's disciplinary committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its judgment on the Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga nearly two weeks after the incident.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport after dangerously rerouting their flight away from Benghazi.

CAF acknowledged the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF's official complaint and postponed the match pending the verdict of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

CAF’s judgement on Libya airport saga

The African football governing body held a hearing on the incident yesterday, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, during its 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the African Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0)," the statement from CAF reads.

The Libya Football Federation is also ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000 within 60 days.

West African countries backed Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that two West African countries backed Nigeria after they requested CAF to hand them a walkover in their airport hostage case against Libya.

Senegal and Cameroon supported the NFF's case, claiming the host's inhumane treatment forced the Super Eagles to walk away from playing the match.

