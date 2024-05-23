Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman, has set four new records after scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League Final

The Nigerian international scored three goals against German side, Bayern Leverkusen, on Wednesday, May 22

Lookman has emerged as a strong contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award after his 5-star performance

Dublin, Ireland - Atalanta winger and Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, is the man of the moment for obvious reasons.

The 26-year-old scored a hat trick of goals against Bayern Leverkusen in the Europa League Final to set four new records on Wednesday night, May 22.

Lookman scored hat-trick against Leverkusen to set 4 new records Photo credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Lookman’s 5-star performance not only earned him the Man of the Match award but also put his name on the history book.

The brilliant performance which got the attention of the football world also made him a strong contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

As reported by Sports Brief, the star of the moment went on to set four new records for himself

4 records set by Ademola Lookman

First player to score a hat-trick in Europa League final.

He scored the first in the 12 minute, the second goal came in the 26th minute and completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

First to score a hat-trick for Atalanta in a European final.

He became the first player from the Italian club to score three goals in the final of any European club competition

First Nigerian to score a hat-trick in Europa League final

Set the same record as the first Nigerian player to score three goals in Europa League final

First African to score a hat-trick in the Europa League final

And by extension, Lookman is the first African footballer to score a hat-trick in Europa League final.

Nigerians in UEFA Champions, Europa, Conference league finals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian players shined like a million stars in the about-to-conclude 2023/24 football season across the major European leagues.

Not only did they perform brilliantly well in their domestic league, but they extended their outstanding performances to the continent.

Nigerians will featured in all the finals of the major European football club competitions in the 2023/24 season.

