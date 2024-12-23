The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to appoint a new manager for the Super Eagles team

Swirling reports have hinted at a possible appointment of former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Bruno Labbadia

A new report has now hinted that the Football Federation has secured sponsorship deals to pay the salaries of the incoming manager

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a topical issue across the country's footballing community.

The senior men's national team remains without a permanent head coach in the lead-up to the next round of FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian team has had to rely on the expertise of interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, who has so far secured the team a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The NFF are set to appoint a new permanent manager for the Super Eagles team. Image: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

However, Eguavoen's tenure as interim coach seems to be drawing to a close. Fresh reports from the media outlet, League Reporters, suggest that the NFF is increasingly likely to appoint former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Bruno Labbadia, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

As discussions about Labbadia’s potential appointment intensify, questions have emerged regarding how the NFF will cover the salary of the German tactician.

In response to these concerns, a new report reveals that the NFF has found a solution, securing sponsorship deals to fund the salary of the incoming coach.

NFF readies means to pay next Super Eagles coach

According to a report from media outlet Score Nigeria, the NFF has secured two sponsors to cover the salary of the incoming Super Eagles coach.

The report details that one of the sponsors is an emerging bank in Nigeria, while the other sponsor's identity remains undisclosed.

Both organisations are expected to be announced soon, with the announcement of the new Super Eagles coach to follow shortly after.

It is worth noting that salary issues were a significant factor in preventing former manager Jose Peseiro from extending his stay with the Super Eagles.

The Portuguese tactician reportedly requested a salary of around $120,000, but the NFF could only offer $80,000.

With these new sponsors on board, there is hope that salary-related challenges will be a thing of the past. However, whoever is appointed as the next coach of the Super Eagles will be cautioned by Finidi George, who recently highlighted the challenges of managing the Nigerian national team.

Finidi explains why he failed as Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Finidi explained the reason for his failure as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 53-year-old was in charge of the Nigerian team for just over a month. Finidi attributed his failure to the challenging run of fixtures he faced upon accepting the role as head coach of the Super Eagles.

