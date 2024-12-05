Victor Osimhen is enjoying an impressive time on a season-long loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray

His future remains unresolved, as he is expected to leave the Istanbul-based club latest by the end of the season

Two of his former suitors have re-emerged and will attempt to sign him during the January transfer window

Victor Osimhen could be on the move again in the January transfer window after two of his former suitors have re-emerged and are ready to sign him, having failed in the summer.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move after failing to reach an agreement with Chelsea on the deadline day, and Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Eyupspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Galatasaray president confirmed to Sporskor that a break clause exists and could allow top clubs to sign him, even though the striker is having a great time and wants to stay till the end of the season.

Legit.ng looks at the clubs linked to Osimhen in the January window after two of his former suitors re-emerged.

Clubs linked to Osimhen in January

1. Galatasaray

It sounds awkward that despite being on loan and the club having a deal with him until the end of the season, they are still one of the clubs who have expressed interest in signing him permanently in January. The decision came after his impressive performances and to prevent other clubs from signing him.

2. Chelsea

The Blues were locked in negotiations with the Super Eagles forward until the final minutes of the summer transfer window deadline day. There were reports that a pre-agreement could be reached, but it did not materialise before he joined Galatasaray. The Londoners remain admirers and monitor his situation in Turkey.

3. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG made a failed attempt to sign Osimhen in the summer and left the table after Napoli rejected all their offers, which included cash plus a player. The Parisians have stayed silent since then, but RMC Sports claim they will try to sign the striker in January when they believe he will be cheaper than he was in the summer.

4. Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahli had an agreement with Osimhen and Napoli in the summer, but the club withdrew after the Italian Serie A club requested an extra €5 million and instead signed Brentford forward Ivan Toney. Reliable Italian journalist on the Osimhen saga, Gianluca Di Marzio, has now reported that another unnamed Saudi club will attempt to sign him in January.

5. Manchester United

Multiple reports in the English media claimed United will prioritise Osimhen in the next windows as they aim to fortify Ruben Amorim’s attack. However, the player indicated no desire to move to England in January as he would instead remain in Istanbul.

Ozbek speaks on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek spoke on Osimhen's future and confirmed when the Nigerian forward will make a decision.

Ozbek has been making moves internally at the Turkish club to secure the permanent signing of the forward but holds on to the player's desire to stay until the end of the season.

