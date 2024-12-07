Victor Osimhen’s future remains unresolved and could remain the same way until the summer window of 2025

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray, but there are top European clubs interested in signing him in January

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has rated the possibility of a deal happening in the January window

Victor Osimhen could be on the move in the January transfer window after Napoli's director rated the possibility of the striker leaving Galatasaray next month.

Osimhen is currently impressing on loan at Galatasaray, having joined the club on a season-long loan from Napoli after the European transfer market closed and Napoli froze him out.

The Turkish champions and other top European clubs remain interested in signing him in January, taking advantage of a break clause in the loan even though he wants to stay in Turkey till June.

Napoli director's update on Osimhen

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has been at the forefront of the Osimhen transfer saga since he took over as the club's sporting lead in the summer of 2024.

Several rumours link Osimhen with a possible departure from Galatasaray this winter, and Manna has not entirely ruled it out, but nothing as of now.

"Technically possible, but no one has called us,” he told Mediaset as quoted by Tutto Mercato.

According to Il Mattino, Juventus are serious about signing the Nigerian, who is also interested in reuniting with former Napoli director Cristiano Guintoli.

The Old Lady are aware of his €75 million release, with Napoli unwilling to give a discount to any club talkless of a rival, they will be willing to pay the full fee.

Paris Saint-Germain, which spent most of the summer trying to sign him, have reportedly reignited their interest and are also tracking Ademola Lookman.

Napoli sends message to Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Napoli sent a message to Galatasaray amid their interest in turning Victor Osimhen’s season-long loan move into a permanent transfer.

The Italian Serie A side have knowledge of the Turkish champions’ finances and have made it clear it is all or nothing for their demands for their prized asset.

