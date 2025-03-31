Goalkeeper Jan de Boer has received four crates of eggs after an outstanding performance in the Norwegian league

Bryne FK rewarded their Man of the Match with crates of eggs, highlighting the club’s agricultural ties

The Norwegian club continues its tradition by planning to award local milk to the next Man of the Match

Norwegian football club Bryne FK, the club where Manchester City star Erling Haaland began his career, has introduced an unconventional reward system for its Man of the Match awards.

Instead of the usual medals or trophies, the Norwegian club awards the Man of the Match with crates of eggs.

Jan de Boer didn't look particularly thrilled after receiving four crates of eggs as his Man of the Match award. Photo credit: @BryneFK

This tradition, deeply rooted in the club’s agricultural ties, made headlines when goalkeeper Jan de Boer received four trays of eggs after a stellar performance in their season opener against Bodo/Glimt, BBC reports.

Bryne FK, recently promoted back to the Norwegian top-flight after more than two decades, faced a tough challenge against Europa League quarter-finalists Bodo/Glimt.

Despite losing 1-0, the team remained in contention thanks to Jan de Boer’s incredible goalkeeping display.

The Dutch shot-stopper made several key saves, including a second-half penalty stop, preventing the scoreline from being more damaging.

Following the match, de Boer was named Man of the Match, but instead of the usual trophy or cash prize, he was handed four crates of fresh eggs.

The unusual award is a nod to Bryne’s agricultural heritage, as the region is heavily involved in meat and dairy production.

The idea behind awarding crates of eggs

Bryne FK’s deep-rooted connection to farming culture is evident not just in their Man of the Match prizes but also in their overall club community.

Fans often chant, "We are farmers, and we are proud of it!" during matches, embracing their agricultural identity.

Goalkeeper Jan de Boer made several key saves, including a second-half penalty stop against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Soccrates Images

To further solidify this connection, the Norwegian club also offers exclusive ‘VIP’ tickets that allow spectators to watch games from a pitchside tractor.

The tradition of rewarding players with local produce is set to continue, with Bryne FK confirming that their next Man of the Match, in the upcoming fixture against Kristiansund on April 6, will receive cartons of local milk instead of eggs.

This unique approach has gained widespread attention, adding a humorous yet meaningful touch to the Norwegian football scene.

Other weird Man of the Match awards in football

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa was awarded Man of the Match for a strong performance with the side some years ago, and received 5GB of mobile data as a prize, Planet Football reports.

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani won the Man of the Match this week, so he had to wear the Burger King crown because it sponsored the award.

